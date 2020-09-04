WATCH: Gideon Gono explains why he has lost weight

News / National

by Staff reporter

In this week's episode, Trevor sits down with Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr Gideon Gono. They discuss his health journey, his professional journey, his time as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and his relationship with the late President Robert Mugabe.Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono has shed an astonishing 35kgs in 9 months after investing in a home gym and hiring the services of well-known personal trainer Kenny Murungweni.Gono who also occasionally uses the services of fitness trainer and Norton independent MP Temba Mliswa, says he is now putting on suits he used to wear 20 years ago.