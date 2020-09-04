Latest News Editor's Choice


General Chiwenga charms Temba Mliswa

by Mandla Ndlovu
Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has applauded statements by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga that the Health and Child Care Ministry is being restructured with a new sustainable funding model, far greater effectiveness, and a new work ethic for staff.

Said Mliswa, "I applaud Hon. VP &Minister Chiwenga's vision for the health sector. I have confidence in the professionalism & discipline of military personnel to formulate successful strategies. The health sector desperately needs a restore legacy approach and there's no one better for the task."

Chiwenga told the media the reorganisation also seeks to transform the work ethic of health professionals, which will be aligned to the oath of their profession.

"Zimbabwe's vision is to have a national healthcare system that reflects international best practices by 2030. The desire is to have a national health system that ensures that all members of the corporation have equitable access to healthcare services of sufficient quality, thereby leaving no one behind," he was quoted saying.

"His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, ordered the restructuring of the Ministry of Health and Child Care, for it to reflect international best practices. Today it is with great pleasure that I announce that the first phase of the restructuring that I was tasked to undertake by the President is now complete.

"The main objective of the restructuring was to achieve efficiency, effectiveness, integrity, as well as integration of the Ministry of Health and Child Care with national institutions by removing insulating tendencies, limited or no coordination with national institutions. The specific objectives were to develop a new structure of the Ministry of Health and Child Care meant to achieve the above and to develop a funding model for the new structure as well as address conditions of service of health professionals."





Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days