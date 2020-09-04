Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Robert Mugabe documentary goes viral

by Mandla Ndlovu
A documentary by British-born Ghanaian filmmaker Roy Agyemang on the life of the late founding president of Zimabwbe Robert Gabriel Mugabe has gone viral on the internet.

According to his own admission Agyemang set out to gain a fresh perspective on Mugabe by exploring the reality behind the headlines. And what was supposed to be a three-month project became a three-year all-access journey with Mugabe and his inner circle that reveals a charismatic, complicated man ruling a country at the intersection of international economics and postcolonial fallout.

This film also raises wider serious issues about the relationship between African leaders and the West in the fight for the continent's minerals and land.

Watch the documentary below:





