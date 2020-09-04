Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Job Sikhala's application for bail hits brick wall

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The hearing of Zengeza West Member of Parliament and MDC Deputy Chairperson Job Sikhala bail appeal was off to a false start as it was postponed to Friday to allow for the preparation and uplifting of the record of proceedings in which Magistrate Lazini Ncube denied him bail on 3 September, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have said.

Sikhala was arrested last month in the Harare western suburb of Tynwald North on allegations of inciting public violence.

In a statement MDDC said, "Hon Job Sikhala's Harare High Court bail hearing has been postponed due to the fact that the records of the Magistrates Court proceedings are still to be signed by the Presiding Officer who is said to have now gone on leave. We continue to demand his release."

Sikhala who is being represented by ZLHR has been detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison since he was arrested in August on charges of inciting people to commit public violence through staging protests



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

War veterans demand honorary degrees and tax exemptions

1 hr ago | 253 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe documentary goes viral

2 hrs ago | 1789 Views

General Chiwenga charms Temba Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Stanbic launches contactless debit cards and POS machines

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

WATCH: Gideon Gono explains why he has lost weight

3 hrs ago | 2545 Views

'Ramaphosa can't end Zimbabwe crisis with stakeholders at cross purpose' - worst of all, lack vision

4 hrs ago | 723 Views

'As we move forward, let's transform our work ethics' argue Chiwenga - until end vote rigging culture, going nowhere

4 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Mnangagwa told to pick ministers outside Parly

4 hrs ago | 2813 Views

Masiyiwa invited to speak at New Economy global Forum

4 hrs ago | 685 Views

Nurses hit back at Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 3117 Views

Gomba fraud case further remanded

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

ANC determined to dump camaraderie approach and reprimand Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1593 Views

WATCH: Kezi man axes wife to death

4 hrs ago | 594 Views

Fuel shortages cripple police operations

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe army loses $2,7m in botched travel service deal

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Police launch blitz on unregistered vehicles

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mafume must fall now, not tomorrow not next week

4 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Zanu-PF wants to be given more time

4 hrs ago | 983 Views

'Economic meltdown stalls housing, roads projects'

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Beitbridge Border Post, the epicentre of graft

4 hrs ago | 695 Views

War vets face eviction

4 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Parly whipping system stifles robust debate

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Hadebe shows off in Pogba's shirt

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabwe's recolonization complete with Mnangagwa land giveaway to Europeans

4 hrs ago | 551 Views

EFF's Ndlozi tells 'racisms apologists' Madonsela to go to hell

5 hrs ago | 675 Views

Zimbabwean songstress bemoans impact of COVID-19

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Sikhala falls sick in remand prison

5 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Court savages Harare businessman

5 hrs ago | 968 Views

New Harare Mayor decries archaic billing system

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

Stands fraudster denied bail

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwonzora, Mafume clash over legitimacy of 2017 MDC Alliance agreement

6 hrs ago | 2468 Views

ANC delegation to defy Zanu-PF and meet Chamisa's MDC?

6 hrs ago | 2093 Views

ANC delegation to raise complaints over influx of Zimbabweans in SA

6 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Malawi businessman kills pregnant Zimbabwean lover

6 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Chamisa's expelled MPs ask for Judge's recuse in appeal

6 hrs ago | 794 Views

46 people arrested for unlawful gathering

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

2 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in crucial crisis talks

6 hrs ago | 760 Views

25 MPs test positive for Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 745 Views

200 000 enter formal job market

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mnangagwa to launch Africa Factbook

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Nurses call off strike

6 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Zambia President Edgar Lungu's Prophet survives gun attack

13 hrs ago | 3785 Views

Bulawayo tycoon unveils funding for entrepreneurs in SADC

14 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Mutsvangwa bank account saga: Fresh details emerge

14 hrs ago | 9883 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga on restructuring the ministry of health

15 hrs ago | 950 Views

Soldiers rob pedestrian at gunpoint

15 hrs ago | 4198 Views

Deputy Minister Matemadanda visits the Injured Soldiers in Hospital

16 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Zimbabwe opens up international airports on 1 October

16 hrs ago | 3907 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days