Job Sikhala's application for bail hits brick wall

by Mandla Ndlovu

The hearing of Zengeza West Member of Parliament and MDC Deputy Chairperson Job Sikhala bail appeal was off to a false start as it was postponed to Friday to allow for the preparation and uplifting of the record of proceedings in which Magistrate Lazini Ncube denied him bail on 3 September, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have said.Sikhala was arrested last month in the Harare western suburb of Tynwald North on allegations of inciting public violence.In a statement MDDC said, "Hon Job Sikhala's Harare High Court bail hearing has been postponed due to the fact that the records of the Magistrates Court proceedings are still to be signed by the Presiding Officer who is said to have now gone on leave. We continue to demand his release."Sikhala who is being represented by ZLHR has been detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison since he was arrested in August on charges of inciting people to commit public violence through staging protests