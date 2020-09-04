Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

National hero daughter unleashes CIO agents on Josphat Ngulube?

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Exiled activist Josphat Mzaca Ngulube has accused an unnamed daughter a prominent nation hero for setting him up to be abducted by suspect Zimbabwe state agents at his Rosebank base in South Africa.

Mzaca who fled political persecution to South Africa after his niece was abducted and sexually abused survive another attempt on his life in August and had to seek protection from the local police station.

Read his unedited statements on the matter below:

My attack in South Africa was an eye opener and revelation on the people who work for Zanupf but in public insulting it!

Was sold out by someone you cant think of whom i trusted and the person sold me out and was mounted by the agents at the residential place where my nieces were staying, person phoning and asking me when I was going to see the kids and like time not realizing was being set up

Its a lady Claiming to be a National hero Daughter based in South Africa very vocal on Matebeleland issues and you all know her her on social media the name told my family and close people lina abanye sengilitshelile, she claiming to be one of the most popular Heroes in Matebeleland daughter.

Indeed was attacked in Johannesburg because of trusting wrong people you consider to be Matebeleland kids while they are sellouts eating with the enemies, we have a lot of people who have been trapped arrested and killed because of the same person



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days