Shocking details on abducted MDC ladies emerge

by Mandla Ndlovu
The saga involving three arrested MDC officials Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova has taken a new twist with a video disputing their abduction reports going viral on the internet.

The document alleges that the three politicians faked the demonstration and were not abducted.

According to the documentary the girls were monitored through CCTV cameras and data usage to prove that they were not abducted. The girls are alleged to have gone to a Chicken Inn out to buy food during the day and used data throughout the night during the time they were said to be abducted.

Commenting on the matter Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana said, "We have always maintained that these abductions are fake. I have just seen a disgusting video showing how that trio set out to malign their country through fakery. How many of these so-called abduction are nothing but #AtrocityPropaganda?"

We will be posting the full documentary.



Most Popular In 7 Days