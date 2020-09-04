Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Varsities resume face-to-face lectures

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Midlands State University (MSU) has reopened for face-to-face lectures for first year students who will be on campus for two weeks before they start online learning.

The university has put in place measures under World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health and Child Care recommendations to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In an interview, MSU director of information and public relations, Mrs Mirirai Mawere: "I can confirm that we have opened the university starting with First Year, Level 1.1, who are going to be on our campuses for orientation and face-to-face lectures from September 7 up to September 19, 2020."

Mrs Mawere said measures to ensure students adhered to social distancing guidelines have been put in place.
Lupane State University (LSU) director of marketing and communication Mr Zwelithini Dlamini said first year students at the institution will come to the campus for orientation for about three to four weeks before going back home for virtual learning.

"Around September 14, we are welcoming our first-year students on campus, he said. They will be there for between three to four weeks depending on the faculty because some faculties require practical lessons after which they will go back home and continue virtual learning since we will have taught them how it's done."

Mr Dlamini said students were encouraged to bring at least two face masks and will be subjected to temperature checks when they leave their hostels.

At the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), students from three faculties, namely Commerce, Applied Sciences and Engineering have been on campus since Monday to complete final examinations that were disrupted by the Covid-19 induced lockdown.
Nust director of communication and marketing Mr Thabani Mpofu said their focus was to complete the 2019-2020 calendar.

"We reopened on Monday for the final year students in the Faculties of Commerce, Applied Sciences and Engineering who had not completed writing their examinations, he said. So, we called them back so that they finish their examinations.
After that we will start on working on results of all students who wrote their examinations."

Mr Mpofu said the shortage of on-campus accommodation in the face of Covid-19 forced the university to work on finishing examinations before focus was turned to first-year students.

"Accommodation for students is very limited, we don't have space on campus and that is why these students are coming in batches to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19, he said. So, we will release the calendar for the March intake after we are done with examinations. Dates for orientation, registration and all that will be announced."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

All outstanding by-elections to be held by December 5

1 min ago | 1 Views

Tsvangirai's treason trial lawyer dies

7 mins ago | 5 Views

IN FULL: Communique of ANC and ZANU-PF Harare meeting

23 mins ago | 45 Views

FULL TEXT: ZANU PF - ANC meeting resolutions

38 mins ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe churches differ on ANC visit

54 mins ago | 367 Views

Women sue Mnangagwa

55 mins ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon in messy divorce

58 mins ago | 688 Views

Sikhala need urgent medical attention

58 mins ago | 293 Views

Bouncers hired in nasty house wrangle

59 mins ago | 242 Views

8 more people succumb to Covid-19

60 mins ago | 219 Views

Police to impound unregistered vehicles

1 hr ago | 72 Views

WATCH: Shocking details on abducted MDC ladies emerge

2 hrs ago | 2646 Views

WATCH: Jacob Ngarivhume opens up about his life in prison

4 hrs ago | 2437 Views

ZIST welcomes SA Envoy

7 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Mnangagwa creates 235 635 jobs for Zimbabweans

8 hrs ago | 3987 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF and ANC delegations meet in Harare

8 hrs ago | 4466 Views

National hero daughter unleashes CIO agents on Josphat Ngulube?

9 hrs ago | 6493 Views

War veterans demand honorary degrees and tax exemptions

10 hrs ago | 2225 Views

Job Sikhala's application for bail hits brick wall

10 hrs ago | 2986 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe documentary goes viral

11 hrs ago | 8141 Views

General Chiwenga charms Temba Mliswa

11 hrs ago | 7512 Views

Stanbic launches contactless debit cards and POS machines

11 hrs ago | 1195 Views

WATCH: Gideon Gono explains why he has lost weight

12 hrs ago | 5052 Views

'Ramaphosa can't end Zimbabwe crisis with stakeholders at cross purpose' - worst of all, lack vision

12 hrs ago | 1144 Views

'As we move forward, let's transform our work ethics' argue Chiwenga - until end vote rigging culture, going nowhere

12 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Mnangagwa told to pick ministers outside Parly

12 hrs ago | 5308 Views

Masiyiwa invited to speak at New Economy global Forum

12 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Nurses hit back at Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 4931 Views

Gomba fraud case further remanded

13 hrs ago | 542 Views

ANC determined to dump camaraderie approach and reprimand Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 2609 Views

WATCH: Kezi man axes wife to death

13 hrs ago | 876 Views

Fuel shortages cripple police operations

13 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe army loses $2,7m in botched travel service deal

13 hrs ago | 975 Views

Police launch blitz on unregistered vehicles

13 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mafume must fall now, not tomorrow not next week

13 hrs ago | 2886 Views

Zanu-PF wants to be given more time

13 hrs ago | 2147 Views

'Economic meltdown stalls housing, roads projects'

13 hrs ago | 278 Views

Beitbridge Border Post, the epicentre of graft

13 hrs ago | 1047 Views

War vets face eviction

13 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Parly whipping system stifles robust debate

13 hrs ago | 144 Views

Hadebe shows off in Pogba's shirt

13 hrs ago | 908 Views

Zimbabwe's recolonization complete with Mnangagwa land giveaway to Europeans

13 hrs ago | 761 Views

EFF's Ndlozi tells 'racisms apologists' Madonsela to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 928 Views

Zimbabwean songstress bemoans impact of COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 285 Views

Sikhala falls sick in remand prison

14 hrs ago | 3357 Views

Court savages Harare businessman

14 hrs ago | 1331 Views

New Harare Mayor decries archaic billing system

14 hrs ago | 792 Views

Stands fraudster denied bail

14 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mwonzora, Mafume clash over legitimacy of 2017 MDC Alliance agreement

14 hrs ago | 3303 Views

ANC delegation to defy Zanu-PF and meet Chamisa's MDC?

14 hrs ago | 2495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days