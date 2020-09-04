Latest News Editor's Choice


8 more people succumb to Covid-19

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
EIGHT more people succumbed to Covid-19 while 90 others tested positive to the pandemic in Zimbabwe in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of daily deaths recorded this month and brings the death toll to 218 while the total number of people who have contracted the global pandemic in Zimbabwe since the outbreak of the pandemic also rose to 7 388.

All the 90 cases are local while the deaths were reported in Harare, Bulawayo and Mashonaland East.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases went up from 114 to 118 in the last 24 hours, where 521 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were done, giving a positivity rate of 17 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Harare reported six deaths while Bulawayo and Mashonaland East had one each.

"As of 8 September 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 7 388 confirmed cases, including 5 477 recoveries and 218 deaths. Ninety new cases and eight deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. All the 90 cases are local. There are 22 new recoveries reported while the national recovery rate stands at 74 percent and active cases went up to 1 693 today," reads the Ministry statement.

Bulawayo now has a total of 1 314 confirmed cases including 1 186 recoveries and 42 deaths, the second after Harare which has a total of 3 141 cases, 2 006 recoveries and 116 deaths.

Matabeleland North has the lowest number of confirmed cases with 119 to date including 105 recoveries and three deaths while Matabeleland South has recorded a total of 751 confirmed cases, 512 recoveries including seven deaths. Midlands has a total of 567 cases including 519 recoveries and eight deaths.

Source - chronicle

