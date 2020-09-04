Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Corruption busting whistle-blower app launched

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has, in partnership with various stakeholders including Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ), launched an online whistle-blower platform to encourage citizens to report corrupt activities.

This comes as the commission recently set itself a target to complete and submit 8o dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution by December 31.

Speaking during the launch of the whistle-blower application, Zacc chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo said in order for the commission to meet its targets, a platform where whistle-blowers feel safe to report cases of corruption was essential.

"First, the whistle-blower platform provides easy access to an instant anonymous and straightforward reporting tool, empowering citizens to report safely, loudly and visibly when corrupt officials and public service providers abuse their positions of power.

"Second, the tip-off application helps break the silence around the daily occurrence of corruption and seamless interaction among participants or the whistle-blowers.

"Third, the application can be a base for public expenditure tracking, where public funds can be protected from greedy individuals and most importantly, it provides an avenue for users to anonymously submit evidence in cases that ordinarily collapse due to lack of evidence," Matanda-Moyo said.

Whistle-blowing is a term used when a person passes on information concerning corrupt practices such as fraud, bribery and abuse of power.

Matanda-Moyo further highlighted that the whistle-blower platform has a case management dashboard that will enable the commission to keep track of all cases.

"It (the whistle-blower platform) is also in times like now where the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is ravaging communities an innovation that assists the commission in executing its mandate with minimum human physical contact. I therefore cannot over emphasise the immense significance of this platform and encourage members of the public to use it," she said.

According to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the country loses about US$1,8 billion per year through corruption. Recently, a Corruption Impact Assessment study ranked Zimbabwe 24 out of 100 countries on the Corruption Perception Index, being very corrupt, while the International Budget Partnership (IBP) ranked Zimbabwe 52 out of 117 countries in terms of budget transparency.

"In my opening remarks at the first press briefing in 2019, I noted the challenges that are bedevilling the commission and key among them was the lack of a whistle-blower protection framework.

"As much as we want the public to report cases of corruption, we as the commission have to ensure that we provide a platform that ensures the non-disclosure of the identity of whistle-blowers and security of the information given.

"I must hasten to say that the commission drafted a lay bill with the assistance of its partners which was given to the attorney-general on 17 June, 2020.

"We implore the attorney-general and the Justice minister to treat this matter as a matter of urgency," Matanda-Moyo said.

Speaking at the same event, International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) senior legal advisor and Zimbabwe team leader Blessing Gorejena said the mobile platform, which guarantees the anonymity of whistle-blowers, would go a long way in ensuring that Zacc achieves its mandate of ending corruption.

Gorejena further indicated that corruption had remained a key challenge in Zimbabwe, adding that if unabated it could negatively impact on democracy and the lives of vulnerable members of the community.


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

All outstanding by-elections to be held by December 5

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Tsvangirai's treason trial lawyer dies

13 mins ago | 26 Views

IN FULL: Communique of ANC and ZANU-PF Harare meeting

29 mins ago | 61 Views

FULL TEXT: ZANU PF - ANC meeting resolutions

44 mins ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe churches differ on ANC visit

60 mins ago | 420 Views

Women sue Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon in messy divorce

1 hr ago | 768 Views

Sikhala need urgent medical attention

1 hr ago | 327 Views

Bouncers hired in nasty house wrangle

1 hr ago | 270 Views

8 more people succumb to Covid-19

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Police to impound unregistered vehicles

1 hr ago | 86 Views

WATCH: Shocking details on abducted MDC ladies emerge

2 hrs ago | 2741 Views

WATCH: Jacob Ngarivhume opens up about his life in prison

4 hrs ago | 2462 Views

ZIST welcomes SA Envoy

7 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Mnangagwa creates 235 635 jobs for Zimbabweans

8 hrs ago | 4031 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF and ANC delegations meet in Harare

8 hrs ago | 4475 Views

National hero daughter unleashes CIO agents on Josphat Ngulube?

9 hrs ago | 6524 Views

War veterans demand honorary degrees and tax exemptions

10 hrs ago | 2227 Views

Job Sikhala's application for bail hits brick wall

10 hrs ago | 2988 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe documentary goes viral

11 hrs ago | 8173 Views

General Chiwenga charms Temba Mliswa

11 hrs ago | 7525 Views

Stanbic launches contactless debit cards and POS machines

11 hrs ago | 1200 Views

WATCH: Gideon Gono explains why he has lost weight

12 hrs ago | 5063 Views

'Ramaphosa can't end Zimbabwe crisis with stakeholders at cross purpose' - worst of all, lack vision

12 hrs ago | 1145 Views

'As we move forward, let's transform our work ethics' argue Chiwenga - until end vote rigging culture, going nowhere

12 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Mnangagwa told to pick ministers outside Parly

13 hrs ago | 5321 Views

Masiyiwa invited to speak at New Economy global Forum

13 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Nurses hit back at Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 4935 Views

Gomba fraud case further remanded

13 hrs ago | 542 Views

ANC determined to dump camaraderie approach and reprimand Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 2610 Views

WATCH: Kezi man axes wife to death

13 hrs ago | 877 Views

Fuel shortages cripple police operations

13 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zimbabwe army loses $2,7m in botched travel service deal

13 hrs ago | 975 Views

Police launch blitz on unregistered vehicles

13 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mafume must fall now, not tomorrow not next week

13 hrs ago | 2893 Views

Zanu-PF wants to be given more time

13 hrs ago | 2159 Views

'Economic meltdown stalls housing, roads projects'

13 hrs ago | 280 Views

Beitbridge Border Post, the epicentre of graft

13 hrs ago | 1047 Views

War vets face eviction

13 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Parly whipping system stifles robust debate

13 hrs ago | 144 Views

Hadebe shows off in Pogba's shirt

13 hrs ago | 910 Views

Zimbabwe's recolonization complete with Mnangagwa land giveaway to Europeans

13 hrs ago | 762 Views

EFF's Ndlozi tells 'racisms apologists' Madonsela to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 929 Views

Zimbabwean songstress bemoans impact of COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 285 Views

Sikhala falls sick in remand prison

14 hrs ago | 3369 Views

Court savages Harare businessman

14 hrs ago | 1332 Views

New Harare Mayor decries archaic billing system

14 hrs ago | 793 Views

Stands fraudster denied bail

14 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mwonzora, Mafume clash over legitimacy of 2017 MDC Alliance agreement

14 hrs ago | 3313 Views

ANC delegation to defy Zanu-PF and meet Chamisa's MDC?

14 hrs ago | 2496 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days