IN FULL: Communique of ANC and ZANU-PF Harare meeting

by Staff reporter
COMMUNIQUE OF THE ZIMBABWE AFRICAN NATIONAL UNION PATRIOTIC FRONT (ZANU-PF) AND THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS (ANC) BI-LATERAL MEEETING CONVENED ON 09 SEPTEMBER 2020.

The ZANU-PF-ANC Bilateral Meeting convened from 09-10 September in Harare, Zimbabwe, and was attended by the following:

Comrade Dr. O. M. Mpofu            ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration (Chairperson)
Comrade Elias Magashule            ANC Secretary General
Cde Patrick Chinamasa                ZANUPF Member of the Politburo
Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi        ZANUPF Member of the Politburo
Cde SB Moyo                                ZANU-PF Member of the Politburo
Cde July Moyo                             ZANU-PF Member of the Politburo
Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi                  ZANUPF Central Committee
Cde Lindiwe Zulu                       ANC NEC Member
Cde Mapisa Ngakhula                ANC NEC Member
Cde Nomvula Mokonyane             ANC NEC Member
Cde Enock Godongwana              ANC NEC Member
Cde Tony Yengeni                      ANC NEC Member
Cde Dakota Lekgoete               ANC NEC Member

The meeting was held in an atmosphere which was cordial, with frank and open discussions and mutual respect for each other.

APPRECIATING the warm and welcoming opening remarks by the ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration, Cde Dr. O.M. Mpofu;

EMPHASIZING the importance of consolidating the historical ties of solidarity and mutual support amongst our Parties;

HAVING CONSIDERED the representations from the delegations, the meeting resolved the following:  

1- Reinvigoration of the long-standing strong ties between the two Liberation movements and strengthening of solidarity through regional integration programmes;

2- Crime and corruption should be confronted head on, in both countries to ensure that our people have confidence in our Parties;

3- Consolidate and defend the gains of our revolution and people's struggle

4- Crafting of economic programmes which advance the socio- economic conditions of our people

5- Committed to self-introspection, renewal of Values of trust, accountability, openness and honesty and this should be the mainstay of our Parties resolve.

6- That economic sanctions and embargos are one of the biggest albatross on the people of Zimbabwe and the economy and  should unconditionally be removed

7- The aspirations of our people should be at the centre of our priorities as liberation movements

8- Agreed to engage in programmes to empower youths and women in our countries.

9- The two parties agreed to convene and meet regularly to discuss issues of mutual concern and interest, particularly economic.

Source - zbc

