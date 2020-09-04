IN FULL: Communique of ANC and ZANU-PF Harare meeting

News / National

by Staff reporter

COMMUNIQUE OF THE ZIMBABWE AFRICAN NATIONAL UNION PATRIOTIC FRONT (ZANU-PF) AND THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS (ANC) BI-LATERAL MEEETING CONVENED ON 09 SEPTEMBER 2020.The ZANU-PF-ANC Bilateral Meeting convened from 09-10 September in Harare, Zimbabwe, and was attended by the following:Comrade Dr. O. M. Mpofu ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration (Chairperson)Comrade Elias Magashule ANC Secretary GeneralCde Patrick Chinamasa ZANUPF Member of the PolitburoCde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi ZANUPF Member of the PolitburoCde SB Moyo ZANU-PF Member of the PolitburoCde July Moyo ZANU-PF Member of the PolitburoCde Ziyambi Ziyambi ZANUPF Central CommitteeCde Lindiwe Zulu ANC NEC MemberCde Mapisa Ngakhula ANC NEC MemberCde Nomvula Mokonyane ANC NEC MemberCde Enock Godongwana ANC NEC MemberCde Tony Yengeni ANC NEC MemberCde Dakota Lekgoete ANC NEC MemberThe meeting was held in an atmosphere which was cordial, with frank and open discussions and mutual respect for each other.APPRECIATING the warm and welcoming opening remarks by the ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration, Cde Dr. O.M. Mpofu;EMPHASIZING the importance of consolidating the historical ties of solidarity and mutual support amongst our Parties;HAVING CONSIDERED the representations from the delegations, the meeting resolved the following:1- Reinvigoration of the long-standing strong ties between the two Liberation movements and strengthening of solidarity through regional integration programmes;2- Crime and corruption should be confronted head on, in both countries to ensure that our people have confidence in our Parties;3- Consolidate and defend the gains of our revolution and people's struggle4- Crafting of economic programmes which advance the socio- economic conditions of our people5- Committed to self-introspection, renewal of Values of trust, accountability, openness and honesty and this should be the mainstay of our Parties resolve.6- That economic sanctions and embargos are one of the biggest albatross on the people of Zimbabwe and the economy and should unconditionally be removed7- The aspirations of our people should be at the centre of our priorities as liberation movements8- Agreed to engage in programmes to empower youths and women in our countries.9- The two parties agreed to convene and meet regularly to discuss issues of mutual concern and interest, particularly economic.