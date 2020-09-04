Tsvangirai's treason trial lawyer dies

News / National

Distinguished human rights advocate George Bizos has died at the age of 92.In 2004 he represented the late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai after was charged with high treason by the Zimbabwean government.The Nelson Mandela Foundation's spokesperson, Luzuko Koti, said Bizos died of natural causes at his home on Wednesday afternoon.Koti said more details would be released in due course.Bizos represented Nelson Mandela in both the Treason and Rivonia trials.