Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai's treason trial lawyer dies

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
Distinguished human rights advocate George Bizos has died at the age of 92.

In 2004 he represented the late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai after was charged with high treason by the Zimbabwean government.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation's spokesperson, Luzuko Koti, said Bizos died of natural causes at his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Koti said more details would be released in due course.

Bizos represented Nelson Mandela in both the Treason and Rivonia trials.



Source - news24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

IN FULL: Communique of ANC and ZANU-PF Harare meeting

16 mins ago | 28 Views

FULL TEXT: ZANU PF - ANC meeting resolutions

32 mins ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe churches differ on ANC visit

47 mins ago | 317 Views

Women sue Mnangagwa

48 mins ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon in messy divorce

51 mins ago | 572 Views

Sikhala need urgent medical attention

52 mins ago | 242 Views

Bouncers hired in nasty house wrangle

52 mins ago | 205 Views

8 more people succumb to Covid-19

53 mins ago | 180 Views

Police to impound unregistered vehicles

54 mins ago | 63 Views

WATCH: Shocking details on abducted MDC ladies emerge

2 hrs ago | 2508 Views

WATCH: Jacob Ngarivhume opens up about his life in prison

4 hrs ago | 2402 Views

ZIST welcomes SA Envoy

7 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Mnangagwa creates 235 635 jobs for Zimbabweans

8 hrs ago | 3940 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF and ANC delegations meet in Harare

8 hrs ago | 4444 Views

National hero daughter unleashes CIO agents on Josphat Ngulube?

9 hrs ago | 6464 Views

War veterans demand honorary degrees and tax exemptions

10 hrs ago | 2221 Views

Job Sikhala's application for bail hits brick wall

10 hrs ago | 2980 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe documentary goes viral

10 hrs ago | 8109 Views

General Chiwenga charms Temba Mliswa

11 hrs ago | 7491 Views

Stanbic launches contactless debit cards and POS machines

11 hrs ago | 1191 Views

WATCH: Gideon Gono explains why he has lost weight

11 hrs ago | 5038 Views

'Ramaphosa can't end Zimbabwe crisis with stakeholders at cross purpose' - worst of all, lack vision

12 hrs ago | 1143 Views

'As we move forward, let's transform our work ethics' argue Chiwenga - until end vote rigging culture, going nowhere

12 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Mnangagwa told to pick ministers outside Parly

12 hrs ago | 5300 Views

Masiyiwa invited to speak at New Economy global Forum

12 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Nurses hit back at Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 4922 Views

Gomba fraud case further remanded

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

ANC determined to dump camaraderie approach and reprimand Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 2606 Views

WATCH: Kezi man axes wife to death

12 hrs ago | 875 Views

Fuel shortages cripple police operations

12 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe army loses $2,7m in botched travel service deal

12 hrs ago | 971 Views

Police launch blitz on unregistered vehicles

12 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mafume must fall now, not tomorrow not next week

12 hrs ago | 2878 Views

Zanu-PF wants to be given more time

12 hrs ago | 2144 Views

'Economic meltdown stalls housing, roads projects'

12 hrs ago | 278 Views

Beitbridge Border Post, the epicentre of graft

13 hrs ago | 1045 Views

War vets face eviction

13 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Parly whipping system stifles robust debate

13 hrs ago | 144 Views

Hadebe shows off in Pogba's shirt

13 hrs ago | 905 Views

Zimbabwe's recolonization complete with Mnangagwa land giveaway to Europeans

13 hrs ago | 759 Views

EFF's Ndlozi tells 'racisms apologists' Madonsela to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 927 Views

Zimbabwean songstress bemoans impact of COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Sikhala falls sick in remand prison

14 hrs ago | 3333 Views

Court savages Harare businessman

14 hrs ago | 1330 Views

New Harare Mayor decries archaic billing system

14 hrs ago | 789 Views

Stands fraudster denied bail

14 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mwonzora, Mafume clash over legitimacy of 2017 MDC Alliance agreement

14 hrs ago | 3296 Views

ANC delegation to defy Zanu-PF and meet Chamisa's MDC?

14 hrs ago | 2494 Views

ANC delegation to raise complaints over influx of Zimbabweans in SA

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days