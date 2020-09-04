All outstanding by-elections to be held by December 5

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Wednesday lifted the suspension of elections in place since March when the country went into a coronavirus lockdown.All outstanding by-elections are to be held by December 5, ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba told a parliamentary committee in Harare on Monday.The committee quizzed Chigumba about ZEC's administrative capacity, pace of electoral reforms and their Covid-19 policy on election activities.Several by-elections are in the offing following the death of incumbents and the controversial recalling of half-a-dozen MDC Alliance MPs and councillors by the rival MDC-T party.Chigumba said political activities would resume on October 7 with the Nomination Court set to sit on October 9.The ZEC boss said they would take steps to protect voters from contracting the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness Covid-19. The virus has killed at least 218 people from over 7,300 infections.It remains unclear how political parties would campaign with current lockdown measures prohibiting gatherings of 50 people.