All outstanding by-elections to be held by December 5
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Wednesday lifted the suspension of elections in place since March when the country went into a coronavirus lockdown.
All outstanding by-elections are to be held by December 5, ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba told a parliamentary committee in Harare on Monday.
The committee quizzed Chigumba about ZEC's administrative capacity, pace of electoral reforms and their Covid-19 policy on election activities.
Several by-elections are in the offing following the death of incumbents and the controversial recalling of half-a-dozen MDC Alliance MPs and councillors by the rival MDC-T party.
Chigumba said political activities would resume on October 7 with the Nomination Court set to sit on October 9.
The ZEC boss said they would take steps to protect voters from contracting the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness Covid-19. The virus has killed at least 218 people from over 7,300 infections.
It remains unclear how political parties would campaign with current lockdown measures prohibiting gatherings of 50 people.
