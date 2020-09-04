Chaos ahead of Mash Central DCC elections

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central province District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections are reportedly marred with vote buying and rigging before they have commenced.Mazowe district is one of the boiling district where the party provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe hails from.Kazembe who is the legislator of Mazowe West is fighting hard to regain his chairmanship as rift in the the province continue to escalate.Kazembe is said to have bribed Mazowe Rural District chairperson John Mudzonga to take the chairmanship for the district is said to have already started campaigning and decaimpaigning others.Mudzonga is said to be squaring up with Tafadzwa Musarara who is a big threat to Kazembe and all has been set to try and disqualify Musarara.Contacted for comment Mudzonga denied the Kazembe lining while dismissing the chairmanship aspirations."I am not eyeing the post as alleged and have not submitted my CV since the submission of CVs is not yet open, said Mudzonga before hanging off.Musarara could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone went unanswered.Meanwhile, CVs are being submitted on September 12 and election is set to be conducted on September 27