WATCH: Mutsvangwa runs short of words in her praise of Mnangagwa

by newzimbabwe
2 hrs ago | Views
INFORMATION Minister Monica Mutsvangwa Wednesday ran short of words in her praise of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

She lauded Mnangagwa for pioneering the second Chimurenga, bringing peace and immense economic prosperity in Africa, uniting warring armies at Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, and fending off external aggressors threatening the SADC.

Mutsvangwa made the remarks while introducing Mnangagwa who was the guest of honour at the launch of the Book of African Records at the State House.

Mutsvangwa added told Mnangagwa epitomised the long march the SADC region had walked to achieve freedom.





Source - newzimbabwe

