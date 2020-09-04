Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Corruption trials to be speeded up

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Corruption cases will now be expedited within two months after a suspect is arrested with nine of the 27 recently opened court cases ready for trial a departure from the previous trend where accused persons waited longer for a trial date.

According to the Special Anti-Corruption Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Sacu), the State is ready to deal with cases related to Harare City Council stands and Zesa tender scandals.

The suspected corruption officials were arrested between July and August and will face trial from next week.

Sacu chair Mr Thabani Mpofu said the main thrust was to expedite corruption cases in the courts for effective delivery of justice.

President Mnangagwa has declared zero tolerance to corruption and warned that all suspected corrupt activities will be thoroughly investigated while those found on the wrong side of the law will face the full wrath of the law.

Mr Mpofu said, "The objective is to process these corruption cases in our courts in the shortest possible period with minimum delays. This includes the allocation off trial dates within a maximum period of two months of the accused persons' first appearance in court." He added that between this month and October, those who were arrested for corruption in the past two months will be dragged for trial.

According to court documents, some of the accused persons who will face trial on 17 September 2020 are former Harare Mayor Councillor Herbert Gomba who is facing charges of criminal abuse of office for allegedly allocating State land to Taringana Housing Cooperative.

Others in the dock are Harare human resources director Matthew Marara who allegedly fraudulently sold stands in Kuwadzana. His co-accused Aaron Tayerera, Charles Sigauke, Tutsirai Kanojerera who are all facing charges of prejudicing council of land valued at US$670 000.

The State will also put other council officials namely, Harare acting town planner Samuel Nyabezi and chief land surveyor Munyaradzi Bowa who are facing criminal abuse of office charges over the allocation of State land to Taringana Housing Cooperative.

The duo is accused of creating a bigger layout plan and approved land worth US$416 700 for allocation despite it being State land, which can only be demarcated by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

Police director of intelligence Commissioner Douglas Nyakutsikwa will stand trial on 29 September 2020, for criminal abuse of office after he allegedly used his power to benefit from council stands under suspicious circumstances.

He allegedly received three residential stands in Vainona two of which were allocated to his friend Trynos Shonhiwa and his brother-in-law Luke Buroma.

The trial of businessman Farai Jere and two Zesa officials Leonard Chisina and Freeman Kuziva has been set for 15 September 2020, for alleged fraud in a case involving a smart meter tender valued at US$3,5 million.

The trio is accused of misrepresenting to ZETDC that a Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) for smart meters and Head End Systems was done in the United Kingdom. It is alleged that the meters did not meet the required specifications.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'It's another wasted ANC trip to Zimbabwe'

39 mins ago | 348 Views

Bosso Chair queries income parity

40 mins ago | 88 Views

ANC envoy leave after meeting Zanu PF only - rightly so, what is there new to say

43 mins ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe warns citizens against applying for international jobs

1 hr ago | 443 Views

MDC-T woes mount

2 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Zanu-PF in major climbdown

2 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Mnangagwa's close aide up for robbery

2 hrs ago | 755 Views

Chivhu soldier killer named

2 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Magistrates decline to sign Sikhala's voluminous docket

2 hrs ago | 752 Views

Zanu-PF blocks handover of MDC-led project

2 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zupco driver in fuel scam

2 hrs ago | 494 Views

Early Christmas for Zimbabwe civil servants

2 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Mutsvangwa pledges transparency in broadcasting licensing

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Settlers seek eviction of white farmer

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zimbabweans must not pin hope on ANC

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Intwasa moved to 2021

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

ANC wants peace, stability in its Zimbabwe 'province'

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

Bulawayo rules out taping into CBD aquifer

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Delta Beverages donate to prison inmates

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Don't demand 2nd term fees, schools ordered

2 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa okays early census

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

The binding African spirit in challenging the Zimbabwean crisis

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimra clearing 16 trucks per day at Beitbridge border post?

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Civil servants forex payment extended

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Sikhala's supporters denied bail

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Residents jostle for water in Magwegwe

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF warns MPs from bunking Parly

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF warns poll cheats

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chivhu shooting: Details emerge

2 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Zupco fuel allocation increased to 750 000 litres

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe to revoke CSC, Boustead Beef agreement

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on TV licences

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Human trafficking ring exposed

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

ZANU-PF, ANC tackle social media abuse

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

WATCH: Mutsvangwa runs short of words in her praise of Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Chaos ahead of Mash Central DCC elections

11 hrs ago | 1280 Views

The desperacy of the MDCs unmasked

11 hrs ago | 2374 Views

All outstanding by-elections to be held by December 5

12 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Tsvangirai's treason trial lawyer dies

12 hrs ago | 3436 Views

FULL TEXT: ZANU PF - ANC meeting resolutions

13 hrs ago | 3482 Views

Zimbabwe churches differ on ANC visit

13 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Women sue Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2230 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon in messy divorce

13 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Sikhala need urgent medical attention

13 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Bouncers hired in nasty house wrangle

13 hrs ago | 1203 Views

8 more people succumb to Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 791 Views

Police to impound unregistered vehicles

13 hrs ago | 278 Views

Varsities resume face-to-face lectures

13 hrs ago | 451 Views

WATCH: Shocking details on abducted MDC ladies emerge

14 hrs ago | 5872 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days