Zimbabwe to revoke CSC, Boustead Beef agreement

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, said Government was set to revoke an agreement between Cold Storage Company with its partner, Boustead Beef, after it failed to perform as agreed within given time frames. He said there was no assurance that the partner would perform given that it had not fulfilled the agreement.

"Government should actually be applauded for intervening to say if you failed to do this within this period, what assurance is there that you will do it and other things in the remaining period," said Dr Masuka.

He said by next year, they would have identified partners of repute to turnaround the meat processing firm.


Source - the herald

