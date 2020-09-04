Zupco fuel allocation increased to 750 000 litres

News / National

by Staff reporter

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, said Government will increase fuel allocations to Zupco from 500 000 litres to 750 000 litres to enable it to ferry pupils and teachers as part of preparations for their return to school.He dismissed claims that Zupco was enjoying a monopoly to ferry people, saying private players were allowed to come on board as the public utility was merely a coordinating entity given the deadly nature of Covid-19.Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister, Edgar Moyo, said learners will not be asked to pay fees for the second term given that they did not get any services.