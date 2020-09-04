Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zupco fuel allocation increased to 750 000 litres

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, said Government will increase fuel allocations to Zupco from 500 000 litres to 750 000 litres to enable it to ferry pupils and teachers as part of preparations for their return to school.

He dismissed claims that Zupco was enjoying a monopoly to ferry people, saying private players were allowed to come on board as the public utility was merely a coordinating entity given the deadly nature of Covid-19.

Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister, Edgar Moyo, said learners will not be asked to pay fees for the second term given that they did not get any services.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'It's another wasted ANC trip to Zimbabwe'

45 mins ago | 385 Views

Bosso Chair queries income parity

46 mins ago | 99 Views

ANC envoy leave after meeting Zanu PF only - rightly so, what is there new to say

49 mins ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe warns citizens against applying for international jobs

1 hr ago | 513 Views

MDC-T woes mount

2 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Zanu-PF in major climbdown

2 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Mnangagwa's close aide up for robbery

2 hrs ago | 816 Views

Chivhu soldier killer named

2 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Magistrates decline to sign Sikhala's voluminous docket

2 hrs ago | 780 Views

Zanu-PF blocks handover of MDC-led project

2 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zupco driver in fuel scam

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Early Christmas for Zimbabwe civil servants

2 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Mutsvangwa pledges transparency in broadcasting licensing

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Settlers seek eviction of white farmer

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zimbabweans must not pin hope on ANC

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Intwasa moved to 2021

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

ANC wants peace, stability in its Zimbabwe 'province'

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

Bulawayo rules out taping into CBD aquifer

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Delta Beverages donate to prison inmates

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Don't demand 2nd term fees, schools ordered

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mnangagwa okays early census

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

The binding African spirit in challenging the Zimbabwean crisis

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimra clearing 16 trucks per day at Beitbridge border post?

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Civil servants forex payment extended

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

Sikhala's supporters denied bail

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Residents jostle for water in Magwegwe

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF warns MPs from bunking Parly

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF warns poll cheats

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chivhu shooting: Details emerge

2 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Zimbabwe to revoke CSC, Boustead Beef agreement

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on TV licences

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Corruption trials to be speeded up

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Human trafficking ring exposed

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

ZANU-PF, ANC tackle social media abuse

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

WATCH: Mutsvangwa runs short of words in her praise of Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Chaos ahead of Mash Central DCC elections

11 hrs ago | 1283 Views

The desperacy of the MDCs unmasked

11 hrs ago | 2383 Views

All outstanding by-elections to be held by December 5

12 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Tsvangirai's treason trial lawyer dies

12 hrs ago | 3450 Views

FULL TEXT: ZANU PF - ANC meeting resolutions

13 hrs ago | 3498 Views

Zimbabwe churches differ on ANC visit

13 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Women sue Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2249 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon in messy divorce

13 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Sikhala need urgent medical attention

13 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Bouncers hired in nasty house wrangle

13 hrs ago | 1208 Views

8 more people succumb to Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 795 Views

Police to impound unregistered vehicles

13 hrs ago | 278 Views

Varsities resume face-to-face lectures

13 hrs ago | 453 Views

WATCH: Shocking details on abducted MDC ladies emerge

14 hrs ago | 5897 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days