Zanu-PF warns MPs from bunking Parly

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF caucus meeting held at the party headquarters yesterday warned Members of Parliament from bunking sessions.In an interview soon after the caucus meeting, Zanu-PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi said Matemadanda implored members to take their deployment by the party seriously."He told members that the President is disappointed with some members who absent themselves from Parliament and members were warned of disciplinary action if they do not toe the line," said Togarepi.The caucus also unpacked how the Government has put to bed the land question through compensating former white farmers for improvements on farms that were repossessed at the turn of the millennium.Togarepi also said that Matemadanda and the secretary for Legal Affairs Paul Mangwana reiterated the party position that land reform is irreversible and what Government is doing is following the constitution and putting the land issue to finality.