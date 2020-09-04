Delta Beverages donate to prison inmates

News / National

by Staff reporter

DELTA Corporations, a multi-national beverages company yesterday donated uniforms and sanitary wear worth $200 000 to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) to improve the welfare of female prisoners.Speaking during the handover ceremony in harare, Delta Beverages spokesperson Patricia Murambinda said community engagement was one of the pillars of ensuring that women developed as a whole."Stakeholder engagement is an integral element to the Coca-Cola Women's Linc's work in developing, designing and implementing services and policies that benefit all stakeholders especially women," Murambinda said."It is my wish that this engagement not only bolsters our relations with a special focus on female prisoners, but also fosters greater understanding of the Coca-Cola Women's Linc's vision, mission, its core values, key programmes, and developments."Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs secretary Virginia Mabiza said the donation came at a time when the nation was battling to curb the spread of coronavirus."Admittedly, this work, I must say, calls for collaborative and multi-sectorial approaches given that the ZPCS does not exist in isolation whilst its clients come from the communities, which communities they return to upon discharge or completion of their prison terms," Mabiza said.Zimbabwe's prisons have been rated amongst the worst holding centres in the world and this donation comes at a time when COVID-19 cases and deaths are on the rise.