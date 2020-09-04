Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ANC wants peace, stability in its Zimbabwe 'province'

by newzimbabwe
2 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH Africa's governing party, ANC's secretary-general Ace Magashule has described Zimbabwe as a "province" that needs peace and stability recognising it has just emerged from a contested election.

The top South African ruling party official was speaking to that country's media Thursday morning soon after returning from Zimbabwe where he and his delegation met other senior Zanu-PF officials in Harare.

Magashule, who was the head of the delegation, described the meeting between the ANC and Zanu-PF as "very candid, frank, robust, open".

According to the ANC's national executive committee (NEC), the meeting between the two former liberation movements was "with the intention to develop a fuller understanding of the situation in Zimbabwe and determine how the South African government and the ANC can assist."

The party-to-party meeting was also meant to discuss rising political and economic crises since July. However, Zanu-PF insists there is no crisis in the country, blaming social media users for allegedly peddling falsehood.

Magashule said the ANC would make a follow-up meeting with opposition political parties and other stakeholders in Zimbabwe in the next two to three weeks.

"They will arrange the meeting. The meeting is not arranged by Zanu-PF. So, those other political parties, we are going to meet them so that we are able to bring together the people of Zimbabwe recognising that they are coming from recent elections and we need peace and stability in that province," Magashule said.

"Give us two to three weeks because we have communicated with them and we have communicated as such to Zanu-PF and there is no problem with that.

"Zanu didn't have any problems for us to meet with other political parties and other stakeholders."

Addressing the media earlier in Harare, Magashule said; "We have received some requests to meet other stakeholders from Zimbabwe like the opposition parties Simba Makoni (Mavambo/Kusile), Zapu, Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, MDC Alliance, as well as United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe (Brian Nichols)."

"But we felt that, together with Zanu-PF, that indeed there is no problem meeting with the structures and, therefore, we are going to make arrangements to once more come back and meet with these organisations.

"We came here to engage and yes we have agreed that as ANC, we will come back and engage other stakeholders, political parties so that we understand and comprehend the challenges.

"We have recommitted ourselves to ensure that we give ourselves time to listen to the views of others."

Some political analysts feel the move by the ANC to meet both Zanu-PF and the opposition is positive and compared it to former South Africa president Thabo Mbeki's policy of "quiet diplomacy" that forced Zanu-PF under the late Robert Mugabe to negotiate with the MDC factions, resulting in the formation of a government of national unity (GNU) between 2009 and 2013.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'It's another wasted ANC trip to Zimbabwe'

17 mins ago | 84 Views

Bosso Chair queries income parity

18 mins ago | 29 Views

ANC envoy leave after meeting Zanu PF only - rightly so, what is there new to say

21 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe warns citizens against applying for international jobs

47 mins ago | 187 Views

MDC-T woes mount

1 hr ago | 706 Views

Zanu-PF in major climbdown

1 hr ago | 915 Views

Mnangagwa's close aide up for robbery

1 hr ago | 523 Views

Chivhu soldier killer named

1 hr ago | 1056 Views

Magistrates decline to sign Sikhala's voluminous docket

1 hr ago | 653 Views

Zanu-PF blocks handover of MDC-led project

1 hr ago | 646 Views

Zupco driver in fuel scam

1 hr ago | 405 Views

Early Christmas for Zimbabwe civil servants

1 hr ago | 1118 Views

Mutsvangwa pledges transparency in broadcasting licensing

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Settlers seek eviction of white farmer

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabweans must not pin hope on ANC

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Intwasa moved to 2021

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo rules out taping into CBD aquifer

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Delta Beverages donate to prison inmates

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Don't demand 2nd term fees, schools ordered

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa okays early census

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

The binding African spirit in challenging the Zimbabwean crisis

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimra clearing 16 trucks per day at Beitbridge border post?

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Civil servants forex payment extended

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Sikhala's supporters denied bail

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Residents jostle for water in Magwegwe

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF warns MPs from bunking Parly

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF warns poll cheats

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chivhu shooting: Details emerge

2 hrs ago | 910 Views

Zupco fuel allocation increased to 750 000 litres

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe to revoke CSC, Boustead Beef agreement

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on TV licences

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Corruption trials to be speeded up

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Human trafficking ring exposed

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

ZANU-PF, ANC tackle social media abuse

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

WATCH: Mutsvangwa runs short of words in her praise of Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Chaos ahead of Mash Central DCC elections

10 hrs ago | 1270 Views

The desperacy of the MDCs unmasked

10 hrs ago | 2340 Views

All outstanding by-elections to be held by December 5

12 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Tsvangirai's treason trial lawyer dies

12 hrs ago | 3380 Views

FULL TEXT: ZANU PF - ANC meeting resolutions

12 hrs ago | 3395 Views

Zimbabwe churches differ on ANC visit

13 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Women sue Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon in messy divorce

13 hrs ago | 2647 Views

Sikhala need urgent medical attention

13 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Bouncers hired in nasty house wrangle

13 hrs ago | 1173 Views

8 more people succumb to Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 775 Views

Police to impound unregistered vehicles

13 hrs ago | 270 Views

Varsities resume face-to-face lectures

13 hrs ago | 440 Views

WATCH: Shocking details on abducted MDC ladies emerge

13 hrs ago | 5770 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days