Zupco driver in fuel scam

A ZuPCO bus driver in Chivhu was yesterday convicted for siphoning 40 litres of diesel worth $3 600 from a company bus.Nyarai Makuku (35) of hatfield in harare was convicted on his own plea by magistrate Sam Chitumwa.Makuku was ordered to pay $5 000 or spend one month in prison for the offence.Prosecutor Mike Choto told the court that on September 6 2020, Makuku drove to Nyikavanhu. While at Nyikavanhu around 6 pm, he siphoned 40 litres of dieselfrom the bus.The following day at around 6am, he drove back to Chivhu.At the Chivhu bus terminus, he handed over the stolen diesel to Sherpherd Gunda, a tout, for safekeeping.He was, however, seen by one resident who informed the police about the matter, leading to his arrest.