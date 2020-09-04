Magistrates decline to sign Sikhala's voluminous docket

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala will further languish in prison after his High Court bail appeal hearing was Wednesday postponed to this Friday amid indications magistrates at the Harare Magistrates' Court were unwilling to sign his docket claiming it was voluminous.Sikhala was arrested last month and is being accused of inciting the public to commit violence and was denied bail by Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube on grounds that he is facing a serious offence.At the High Court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere is presiding over the case.One of Sikhala's lawyers Jeremiah Bamu told NewZimbabwe.com that Magistrate Ncube is now on leave and other magistrates were refusing to sign their client's docket so that it can be released to the High Court."The appellant's record could not be availed as there was no magistrate willing to sign it since Magistrate Ncube who presides over the case is on leave," he said."Even the chief magistrate, Munamato Mutevedzi refused to go over the record reasoning that it was too long and therefore, he did not sign it."Justice Ndewere has since ordered Ncube to come back from his vacation and sign the application or for Mutevedzi to sign it.