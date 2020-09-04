Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's close aide up for robbery

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A CLOSE aide of President Emmerson Mnangagwa appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday on charges of robbery.

Ardon Chipangamati (28) who works at Munhumutapa Building appeared before magistrate Barbara Mateko who remanded him to November 25 on $1 000 bail.

According to the State, sometime last year, Ruth Mwadi, Langton Bhunu and Peter Mulumba were allegedly offered a house to rent in Msasa by the complainant Charlon Chirimuuta and they paid US$550.

It is alleged the trio was then immediately evicted from the house, but the complainant failed to reimburse them.

The State alleges that the complainant became evasive, prompting Mwadi and her co-tenants to hire Chipangamati to recover their money.

It is alleged, on August 28 this year, Chipangamati in the company of his accomplices; driving a silver Nissan X-Trail vehicle, went to the complainant's residence and stormed into the house.

The State alleges the accused persons then confronted the complainant who was in the company of his brother Owen Kembo, girlfriend Hazel Ngawangi, and mother Apolonia Chirimuuta.

It is alleged Chipangamati was armed with a pistol and he assaulted the complainant.

The accused tied him with an electric cable and threatened to shoot him.

The State further alleges that Chipangamati demanded a refund of the money which the complainant had received as rental fees.

It is further alleged the accused persons ransacked the house looking for money.

They allegedly then stole a Sony Xperia mobile phone from Chirimuuta, an Itel S15 mobile phone from Ngawangi, Hisense belonging to Kembo and an identity card belonging to Chirimuuta.

The accused allegedly fired shots while fleeing from the scene.

A report was made at ZRP Braeside and investigations led to Chipangamati's arrest and recovery of the stolen property.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'It's another wasted ANC trip to Zimbabwe'

17 mins ago | 84 Views

Bosso Chair queries income parity

18 mins ago | 29 Views

ANC envoy leave after meeting Zanu PF only - rightly so, what is there new to say

21 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe warns citizens against applying for international jobs

47 mins ago | 187 Views

MDC-T woes mount

1 hr ago | 706 Views

Zanu-PF in major climbdown

1 hr ago | 915 Views

Chivhu soldier killer named

1 hr ago | 1053 Views

Magistrates decline to sign Sikhala's voluminous docket

1 hr ago | 653 Views

Zanu-PF blocks handover of MDC-led project

1 hr ago | 646 Views

Zupco driver in fuel scam

1 hr ago | 405 Views

Early Christmas for Zimbabwe civil servants

1 hr ago | 1117 Views

Mutsvangwa pledges transparency in broadcasting licensing

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Settlers seek eviction of white farmer

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabweans must not pin hope on ANC

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Intwasa moved to 2021

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

ANC wants peace, stability in its Zimbabwe 'province'

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Bulawayo rules out taping into CBD aquifer

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Delta Beverages donate to prison inmates

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Don't demand 2nd term fees, schools ordered

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa okays early census

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

The binding African spirit in challenging the Zimbabwean crisis

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimra clearing 16 trucks per day at Beitbridge border post?

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Civil servants forex payment extended

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Sikhala's supporters denied bail

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Residents jostle for water in Magwegwe

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF warns MPs from bunking Parly

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF warns poll cheats

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chivhu shooting: Details emerge

2 hrs ago | 910 Views

Zupco fuel allocation increased to 750 000 litres

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe to revoke CSC, Boustead Beef agreement

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on TV licences

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Corruption trials to be speeded up

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Human trafficking ring exposed

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

ZANU-PF, ANC tackle social media abuse

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

WATCH: Mutsvangwa runs short of words in her praise of Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Chaos ahead of Mash Central DCC elections

10 hrs ago | 1269 Views

The desperacy of the MDCs unmasked

10 hrs ago | 2339 Views

All outstanding by-elections to be held by December 5

12 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Tsvangirai's treason trial lawyer dies

12 hrs ago | 3380 Views

FULL TEXT: ZANU PF - ANC meeting resolutions

12 hrs ago | 3395 Views

Zimbabwe churches differ on ANC visit

13 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Women sue Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon in messy divorce

13 hrs ago | 2647 Views

Sikhala need urgent medical attention

13 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Bouncers hired in nasty house wrangle

13 hrs ago | 1173 Views

8 more people succumb to Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 775 Views

Police to impound unregistered vehicles

13 hrs ago | 270 Views

Varsities resume face-to-face lectures

13 hrs ago | 440 Views

WATCH: Shocking details on abducted MDC ladies emerge

13 hrs ago | 5770 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days