'It's another wasted ANC trip to Zimbabwe'

by Daniel Itai, Harare, Zimbabwe

Ringisai Chikohomero, a Researcher, at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) has labelled the ANC trip to Zimbabwe as a wasted one.A 10 ANC delegate which comprises of Ace Magashule, the party's Secretary-General, Gwede Mantashe, the party's National Chairperson and Lindiwe Zulu, Chairperson of the party's Subcommittee on International Relations, yesterday descended in Harare to meet up with the Politburo of ZANU-PF.The meeting is aimed at addressing the country's current status quo which is currently in limbo. However, Chikohomero has since envisaged the meeting as downtrodden."This is a political party to political party conversation. I foresee the ANC moving along with the ZANU-PF narrative. ZANU-PF will play all the cards to make sure the ANC supports ZANU-PF and the narrative is that what is happening in the country is an imperialist narrative thus, the Western countries are the ones behind the turmoil in the country.Moreover, ZANU-PF will show these ANC delegates some clear tangible reforms they have put in place, showing them what they have achieved.Moreso, they don't have a clear picture of what is happening because they won't be walking on the streets. They will be housed at the ZANU-PF building so they won't see the intangibles.It's another wasted trip it's not the first time Ace has come to Zimbabwe he came last year to preach a message of solidarity following the death of those 14 civilians so it's just another wasted trip," said Chikohomero.However, Magashule has since made it clear that the primary focus of the visit is to meet up with ZANU-PF."We are here in Zimbabwe to engage with ZANU-PF they are so many people who want to meet us but for now, we are meeting with ZANU-PF," said Magashule.Last month, South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa, sent out an envoy to meet up with President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, which was being headed by the country's former Deputy President, Baleka Mbete, but the contents of the meeting were never disclosed to the public.@danielItai_zw