Tonderai Katsande appointed ZiFM Stereo station manager

News / National

by Staff reporter

VETERAN radio personality Tonderai Katsande has been appointed as ZiFM Stereo's station manager, which for some is the right move given the amount of experience and knowledge he has in the world of broadcasting.TK, as Katsande is known, is one of the initial radio presenters for the station having been one of the pioneers when it began broadcasting eight years ago.He was a prominent feature on The Ignition breakfast show alongside Tinopona "Tin Tin" Katsande who was later replaced by MisRed.Announcing the news on their social media pages, ZiFM Stereo described TK as a leader in the industry."We would like to congratulate Tonderai N Katsande (TK) ‘The Big Dawg' on his new appointment as ZiFM station manager. A man of many talents and a leader in the broadcast industry! Makorokoto, Amhlophe," posted ZiFM Stereo.Over the years, TK has worked for ZBCtv, Power FM, and ZiFM Stereo. During the beginning of his career in South Africa, he worked for Channel O and Metro FM.