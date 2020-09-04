Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top cop challenges retirement

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE officer-in-charge of Hwange Police Station Chief Inspector Samuel Tadzaushe, who is set to go on retirement this Friday, has approached the High Court challenging the decision by Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to turn down this application for extension of service.

Chief Insp Tadzaushe, who has reached pensionable age, said the rejection of his application for extension of service lacked merit and accuses his immediate boss, the officer commanding ZRP Matabeleland North, Assistant Commissioner Frederick Mbengwa of abuse of power and begrudging the success he has achieved in the police force as a hardworking cop.

Chief Insp Tadzaushe said Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga's decision followed malicious recommendations by Ass Comm Mbengwa.

He said in arriving at the decision to retire him, his bosses failed to take into consideration his personal socio-economic circumstances in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Insp Tadzaushe, through his lawyers Hove and Associates Legal Practitioners, filed an application for review at the Bulawayo High Court citing Comm-Gen Matanga, Chief Staff Officer in charge of human resources and administration, Patson Nyabadza and Asst Comm Mbengwa as respondents.

He wants an order nullifying Comm-Gen Matanga's decision to reject his application for extension of service.

In his founding affidavit, Chief Insp Tadzaushe said in the absence of personal hatred, he meets all the qualifications warranting extension of service.

"I feel that my superiors should have considered and approved my application for extension of service because I have always been rated above average at annual inspections as an officer-in-charge at various stations. The fact that I do not have any conviction in terms of the Police Act Code of Discipline and that I have never been convicted of any criminal offence should have been considered," he said.

"The fact that we are in serious situation of Covid-19 pandemic which has social and economic hardships should also have been considered. I have not reached the age of 55 years which under normal circumstances is the required age for a member not to be considered for extension of service."

Chief Insp Tadzaushe wants Comm-Gen Matanga to be directed to reinstate him with full salary and benefits.

Last year, Chief Insp Tadzaushe who was then of­fi­cer-in-charge of Tsholot­sho Po­lice Sta­tion, made headline on allegations of ex­tor­tion, tak­ing bribes, abuse of of­fice and also ha­rass­ment of sub­or­di­nates among a num­ber of com­plaints by the sub­or­di­nates.

He was also ac­cused of be­ing part of a car­tel that an­tag­o­nised a Chi­nese in­vestor who in­tended to set up a sawmill in the dis­trict un­til they gave up.

Chief Insp Tadzaushe was also al­leged to be sell­ing fuel on the black mar­ket, where he forced ju­nior of­fi­cers to sell the com­mod­ity on his be­half. He was also al­leged to have ha­rassed fe­male of­fi­cers by at­tending pa­rade wear­ing shorts.

The respondents are yet to respond.

Source - the herald

