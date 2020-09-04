Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe and South Africa's defence ministries held bilateral-talks in Harare this Wednesday where they shared notes on a wide range of issues affecting the two countries.South Africa's Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula and Zimbabwe's Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Cde Opah Muchinguri-Kashiri met in a closed-door session."We had quite an intense discussion on matters of mutual interest as you know Zimbabwe was head of the Troika of SADC and South Africa is also part of that Troika. The other thing we had to consult on is the Friday meeting of the UNSG with ministers of the region so it was important for us to meet, discuss and agree and also to discuss issues of defence to defence relations and the areas were our generals are cooperating."The two ministers also discussed the current situation in Mozambique as well as ways to deal with the porous border between South Africa and Zimbabwe, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.