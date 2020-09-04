Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

AfriForum wants Public Protector to probe ANC's use of military jet for Zimbabwe trip

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Lobby group AfriForum has written to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, asking her to investigate the ANC's use of a military jet in its trip to Harare, Zimbabwe.

In a letter to Mkhwebane, AfriForum's Willie Spies said she should investigate whether Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had consulted with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni before undertaking the journey; whether this delegation was authorised and accredited by the Department of International Relations and Cooperative Governance; and what was a suitable sanction or corrective action if and when deemed necessary.

This comes after News24 reported that the ANC had been accused of abusing state resources because it used a government-sponsored jet to conduct party business.

The ANC was seen arriving in Harare on a South African Air Force jet for a planned meeting with Zanu-PF.

At the meeting, it was agreed that there was no "crisis" plaguing Zimbabwe, but that the country faced "challenges".On Thursday, ministry spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the ANC meeting had coincided with the official work of Minister Mapisa-Nqakula."The meeting of the ANC in Zimbabwe coincided with the meeting of the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, who was travelling to Zimbabwe to meet her counterpart in preparation for a SADC Troika meeting and the UN reconfiguration of the Force Intervention, which comprises troops from the SADC region," he said.

AfriForum also launched its own investigation on Thursday over what it said was alleged misappropriation of Air Force assets by high-level members of the ANC.

Spies said the lobby group's legal representatives had also written to International Relations and Cooperative Government Minister Naledi Pandor, as well as to Mapisa-Ngakula, requesting them to explain whether the Air Force plane had been used lawfully.

"First, the use thereof must be in the public's interest. Second, the Minister of Defence must approve the use of the assets in consultation with the Minister of Finance," AfriForum's Monique Taute said.

ANC returns without meeting opposition parties in Zimbabwe

The ANC has met with Zimbabwe's governing Zanu-PF to discuss the political and economic crisis in that country. But, the delegation did not meet with the opposition or any other stakeholders. ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, says they will re...

AfriForum said it wanted to ascertain whether the correct channels were followed and whether the use of state assets had been authorised.

She added that the country could not allow members of the ruling "elite" to misappropriate state assets as if it was their own property. "We will take the matter further if it seems that politicians violated legislation," Taute said.

Source - news24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Harare town clerk arrested

2 hrs ago | 933 Views

MDC Alliance says ZUPCO monopoly a threat to public safety

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa grudgingly accepted Ramaphosa mediation in Zimbabwe crisis

2 hrs ago | 1180 Views

MDC Alliance councillor acquitted after 42-day prison hell

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

DA 'disgusted' by ANC using SANDF jet to fly to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

SANDF defends use of air force jet by an ANC delegation that travelled to Harare

5 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths shoot to 222

5 hrs ago | 734 Views

Top cop challenges retirement

5 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Tonderai Katsande appointed ZiFM Stereo station manager

5 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mine shaft collapse traps five underground

5 hrs ago | 651 Views

Mamombe unstable and under psychiatric management

5 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Sikhala set for tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 545 Views

ANC calls for Zimbabwe unity

5 hrs ago | 662 Views

'It's another wasted ANC trip to Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 4319 Views

Bosso Chair queries income parity

12 hrs ago | 1205 Views

ANC envoy leave after meeting Zanu PF only - rightly so, what is there new to say

12 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Zimbabwe warns citizens against applying for international jobs

13 hrs ago | 8216 Views

MDC-T woes mount

13 hrs ago | 10103 Views

Zanu-PF in major climbdown

13 hrs ago | 6634 Views

Mnangagwa's close aide up for robbery

13 hrs ago | 4633 Views

Chivhu soldier killer named

13 hrs ago | 5532 Views

Magistrates decline to sign Sikhala's voluminous docket

13 hrs ago | 2449 Views

Zanu-PF blocks handover of MDC-led project

13 hrs ago | 1955 Views

Zupco driver in fuel scam

13 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Early Christmas for Zimbabwe civil servants

13 hrs ago | 5369 Views

Mutsvangwa pledges transparency in broadcasting licensing

13 hrs ago | 499 Views

Settlers seek eviction of white farmer

13 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Zimbabweans must not pin hope on ANC

13 hrs ago | 459 Views

Intwasa moved to 2021

14 hrs ago | 172 Views

ANC wants peace, stability in its Zimbabwe 'province'

14 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Bulawayo rules out taping into CBD aquifer

14 hrs ago | 667 Views

Delta Beverages donate to prison inmates

14 hrs ago | 499 Views

Don't demand 2nd term fees, schools ordered

14 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Mnangagwa okays early census

14 hrs ago | 529 Views

The binding African spirit in challenging the Zimbabwean crisis

14 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimra clearing 16 trucks per day at Beitbridge border post?

14 hrs ago | 2644 Views

Civil servants forex payment extended

14 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Sikhala's supporters denied bail

14 hrs ago | 320 Views

Residents jostle for water in Magwegwe

14 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zanu-PF warns MPs from bunking Parly

14 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF warns poll cheats

14 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chivhu shooting: Details emerge

14 hrs ago | 2736 Views

Zupco fuel allocation increased to 750 000 litres

14 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe to revoke CSC, Boustead Beef agreement

14 hrs ago | 676 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on TV licences

14 hrs ago | 845 Views

Corruption trials to be speeded up

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

Human trafficking ring exposed

14 hrs ago | 675 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days