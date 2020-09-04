Harare town clerk arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare City Council town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango has been arrested this afternoon in Gweru over alleged land scams.Chisango, who was arrested while attending a town clerks' forum in Gweru is currently detained at Gweru Central Police station.Special Anti-Corruption Unit Head Tabani Mpofu confirmed the arrest."Yes, I can confirm that Chisango has been arrested in connection with land scams, but finer details will be availed later," he said.