Chiwenga outlines health policy to partners

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Wednesday briefed foreign and local development partners and suppliers on the new structures in the Ministry of Health and Child Care and other moves taken to boost efficiency and expand local capacity.

The new structure is expected to increase health-related exports, address conditions of service for health professionals, champion a sustainable funding model and create a work ethic. Government was happy to work with all stakeholders in its quest to improve the health system.

"It is with great pleasure that I host you, soon after being appointed by His Excellency the President ED Mnangagwa, as the Minister of Health and Child Care," he said.

"I accepted this onerous responsibility with full awareness that I would have people like you to complement my efforts as I implement the Government of Zimbabwe's vision for the health sector. It is therefore against this background that I extend a warm welcome to you all, as colleagues and partners in development of Zimbabwe's health services sector.

"The desire is to have a national health care system that ensures equitable access to health care services of sufficient quality to all, thereby, leaving no-one behind.

"Our vision is, therefore, underpinned by the requirement to restructure the Ministry and introduce a new working culture premised on sound work ethics reflecting professional maturity, focus, hard work and patriotism."

Some international partners led by the People's Republic of China had also come to Zimbabwe's aid in a very strong way in support.

"It is my considerable belief that we benefit more from interacting. A lot of grey areas are cleared. Your interest in contributing to the turnaround of Zimbabwe's health delivery system is greatly appreciated.

"We need to have more of such meetings going forward. I am convinced that we will be able to improve the healthcare system in this country together rather than through disjointed efforts," said VP Chiwenga.

"The Government vision and perspective to revive the health services sector that I have outlined to you can be enhanced with your support. "It is, therefore, my honour to kindly ask for your valuable insights towards making the ministry the best that it can be."

When he announced the completion of the first phase of the restructuring on Monday, VP Chiwenga said the model has been used with considerable success in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 recovery rate has increased sharply from less than 26 percent to over 80 percent in the last three weeks and the national response to Covid-19 was also boosted after nurses ended their industrial action.

Source - the herald

