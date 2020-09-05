Latest News Editor's Choice


War vets' congress on the cards

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
THE Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) is set to hold an elective congress this year in Matabeleland North.

Association secretary-general Victor Matemadanda confirmed the development.

The association chaired by Chris Mutsvangwa is waiting for the green light from Health authorities to hold the congress.

"The national executive members have agreed to have elections this year, but the elections will be done in consultation with our patron, President Mnangagwa. We are expecting to have an elective congress this year." He said members are behind Mutsvangwa.

"There is an indication that war veterans are comfortable with Mutsvangwa and his deputy."

Source - the herald

