MDC councillor manhandled at funeral wake

News / National

by Staff reporter

KWEKWE's Ward 2 Councillor Future Titora was on Tuesday manhandled by rowdy youths belonging to the MDC-Alliance for allegedly dumping the party to join the Dr Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.Clr Titora, who was supposed to give her remarks at the funeral wake of one of the residents in her ward, was barred from doing so by MDC-T youth chairman Mr Nhamo Zvenyika who claimed that she was no longer a councillor.Mr Zvenyika together with two other youths dragged the councillor off the podium when she was about to deliver her speech at Mbizo 10 Cemetery and pushed her out of the cemetery saying she was no longer fit to represent them as she had been "recalled".Contacted for comment, Clr Titora confirmed the incident."I was attending the funeral of Innocent Mudondo and I was supposed to give a speech in my capacity as councillor. When I rose to give my speech, Zvevamwe and two other youths grabbed me and told me to sit down as I was not councillor anymore. Zvevamwe went on to give the speech in my place," she said.Clr Titora said she was told to leave the funeral wake or face more unspecified consequences. She then filed a report at Mbizo Police Station. "I am still a councillor and I am supposed to carry out my duties without any hindrance. They should wait for their time to be elected so that they can do the job," she said.Meanwhile, Clr Titora pledged her alliance to Dr Khuphe."I filed my papers under MDC-T and won under the same ticket. I will not be changed by anyone. I am in the right direction and I cannot be forced to be part of a mediocre party like MDC-A which was formed in a move to conquer Zanu-PF during the elections. Even if they beat me up, nothing will change," she said.This comes as the opposition party is marred by massive cracks with power struggles tacking centre stage. The situation was worsened by a Supreme Court ruling that endorsed Khupe as the legitimate leader of the party leaving Nelson Chamisa with egg in the face.Scores of legislators have since been recalled from Parliament following the ruling and the same fate seem to be coming down to councillors. In Kwekwe, three councillors are said to have dumped the Chamisa-led MDC-A to join the Khupe led MDC-T.Besides Clr Titora, other councillors believed to have crossed the floor are Joshua Tinago and Mercy Ranga.