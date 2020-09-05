Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC councillor manhandled at funeral wake

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
KWEKWE's Ward 2 Councillor Future Titora was on Tuesday manhandled by rowdy youths belonging to the MDC-Alliance for allegedly dumping the party to join the Dr Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.

Clr Titora, who was supposed to give her remarks at the funeral wake of one of the residents in her ward, was barred from doing so by MDC-T youth chairman Mr Nhamo Zvenyika who claimed that she was no longer a councillor.

Mr Zvenyika together with two other youths dragged the councillor off the podium when she was about to deliver her speech at Mbizo 10 Cemetery and pushed her out of the cemetery saying she was no longer fit to represent them as she had been "recalled".

Contacted for comment, Clr Titora confirmed the incident.

"I was attending the funeral of Innocent Mudondo and I was supposed to give a speech in my capacity as councillor. When I rose to give my speech, Zvevamwe and two other youths grabbed me and told me to sit down as I was not councillor anymore. Zvevamwe went on to give the speech in my place," she said.

Clr Titora said she was told to leave the funeral wake or face more unspecified consequences. She then filed a report at Mbizo Police Station. "I am still a councillor and I am supposed to carry out my duties without any hindrance. They should wait for their time to be elected so that they can do the job," she said.

Meanwhile, Clr Titora pledged her alliance to Dr Khuphe.

"I filed my papers under MDC-T and won under the same ticket. I will not be changed by anyone. I am in the right direction and I cannot be forced to be part of a mediocre party like MDC-A which was formed in a move to conquer Zanu-PF during the elections. Even if they beat me up, nothing will change," she said.

This comes as the opposition party is marred by massive cracks with power struggles tacking centre stage. The situation was worsened by a Supreme Court ruling that endorsed Khupe as the legitimate leader of the party leaving Nelson Chamisa with egg in the face.

Scores of legislators have since been recalled from Parliament following the ruling and the same fate seem to be coming down to councillors. In Kwekwe, three councillors are said to have dumped the Chamisa-led MDC-A to join the Khupe led MDC-T.

Besides Clr Titora, other councillors believed to have crossed the floor are Joshua Tinago and Mercy Ranga.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa says Mwonzora is a 'sell-out'

57 mins ago | 697 Views

Zimbabwe is in a mess, says ANC

57 mins ago | 962 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans cry foul over high passport fees

59 mins ago | 305 Views

Govt adopts quarterly salary reviews

60 mins ago | 414 Views

SA deports to Zimbabwe municipal manager with fake papers

1 hr ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa's family friend in extortion storm

1 hr ago | 399 Views

Chamisa's MDC admits that it missed opportunity to reform govt

1 hr ago | 259 Views

MDC youth leader acquitted

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Kapini targets Bosso return

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa sued over appointments

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Driving schools seek to resume operations

1 hr ago | 88 Views

2 journos acquitted for violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Boss kidnaps female subordinate

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Trio up for gold dealer murder

1 hr ago | 72 Views

'Medical aid societies should accommodate low income earners'

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo councillors frets over recurrent sewer pipe bursts

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Beyond the Zanu-PF/ ANC communique

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Court reserves judgment on Gukurahundi exhumations

1 hr ago | 55 Views

'Zimbabwe political squabbling cripples business'

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Mugabe striking terribly hard in death

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Chinese Hwange blitz a minister's directive

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Zupco bus scam: Independent partners TIZ, engages lawyers

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Invaders told to vacate land

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Bullies are paper tigers

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Bulawayo City Council to blame for water crisis

1 hr ago | 84 Views

War vets' congress on the cards

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zesa seeks tariff review

1 hr ago | 101 Views

We can not all go to OK

1 hr ago | 178 Views

MDC Alliance trio turns to prophets

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Chiwenga outlines health policy to partners

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Mthuli Ncube reviewing civil service pay

1 hr ago | 243 Views

May churches play their part in taming the youths

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Jonathan Moyo poke holes into ZBC 'fake abduction' video

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Harare town clerk arrested

14 hrs ago | 3495 Views

MDC Alliance says ZUPCO monopoly a threat to public safety

14 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Mnangagwa grudgingly accepted Ramaphosa mediation in Zimbabwe crisis

14 hrs ago | 5898 Views

MDC Alliance councillor acquitted after 42-day prison hell

14 hrs ago | 1567 Views

DA 'disgusted' by ANC using SANDF jet to fly to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2188 Views

AfriForum wants Public Protector to probe ANC's use of military jet for Zimbabwe trip

14 hrs ago | 986 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

14 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

14 hrs ago | 330 Views

SANDF defends use of air force jet by an ANC delegation that travelled to Harare

17 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths shoot to 222

17 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Top cop challenges retirement

17 hrs ago | 3266 Views

Tonderai Katsande appointed ZiFM Stereo station manager

17 hrs ago | 978 Views

Mine shaft collapse traps five underground

17 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mamombe unstable and under psychiatric management

17 hrs ago | 2722 Views

Sikhala set for tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 763 Views

ANC calls for Zimbabwe unity

17 hrs ago | 1012 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days