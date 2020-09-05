Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trio up for gold dealer murder

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE in Penhalonga have arrested three suspects linked to the murder of a gold dealer at Tsvingwe business centre on Tuesday this week.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa yesterday confirmed the arrest of Bendon Dumbura (22) from Penhalonga, Lenmore Mupereki (30) and Masimba Gorimondo (23), from Mutare over the alleged murder of Rangarirai Mabika (31).

Kakohwa said on Tuesday night, Mabika was coming from Head Gold Mill in the company of his younger brother, when they met the suspects who immediately assaulted them demanding gold.

The pair was assaulted using axe handles.

Deceased's younger brother managed to escape. The next morning, he went back to the scene and found Mabika's body lying outside a nearby bottlestore. The body was later taken to Mutare General Hospital for post mortem.

A police report led to the suspects' arrest on Wednesday.

Source - newsday

