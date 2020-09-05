Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Boss kidnaps female subordinate

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A SENIOR official at a local non-governmental organisation has been taken to court for allegedly kidnapping his female subordinate at a Mutare hotel.

Robert Munhenga (53), who is a director at Diocese of Mutare Community Care Programme (DOMCCP) appeared before Mutare magistrate Audrey Muzhingi on Wednesday facing kidnap charges or unlawful detention.

Munhenga was granted $3 000 bail and remanded to October 8 for trial.

The complainant in the matter is Faith Kamusono (22), an intern at DOMCCP.

The court heard that on August 31, 2020 at around 4am, Munhenga stormed into complainant's hotel room and found a male subordinate, Ian Munhungewarwa inside.

He allegedly reprimanded Kamusono for having an affair with Munhungewarwa and briefly locked them inside.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa says Mwonzora is a 'sell-out'

1 hr ago | 942 Views

Zimbabwe is in a mess, says ANC

1 hr ago | 1265 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans cry foul over high passport fees

1 hr ago | 392 Views

Govt adopts quarterly salary reviews

1 hr ago | 520 Views

SA deports to Zimbabwe municipal manager with fake papers

1 hr ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa's family friend in extortion storm

1 hr ago | 522 Views

Chamisa's MDC admits that it missed opportunity to reform govt

1 hr ago | 334 Views

MDC youth leader acquitted

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Kapini targets Bosso return

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa sued over appointments

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Driving schools seek to resume operations

1 hr ago | 117 Views

2 journos acquitted for violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Trio up for gold dealer murder

1 hr ago | 99 Views

'Medical aid societies should accommodate low income earners'

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Bulawayo councillors frets over recurrent sewer pipe bursts

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Beyond the Zanu-PF/ ANC communique

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Court reserves judgment on Gukurahundi exhumations

1 hr ago | 75 Views

'Zimbabwe political squabbling cripples business'

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mugabe striking terribly hard in death

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Chinese Hwange blitz a minister's directive

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Zupco bus scam: Independent partners TIZ, engages lawyers

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Invaders told to vacate land

1 hr ago | 175 Views

MDC councillor manhandled at funeral wake

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bullies are paper tigers

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Bulawayo City Council to blame for water crisis

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

War vets' congress on the cards

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zesa seeks tariff review

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

We can not all go to OK

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

MDC Alliance trio turns to prophets

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chiwenga outlines health policy to partners

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mthuli Ncube reviewing civil service pay

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

May churches play their part in taming the youths

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Jonathan Moyo poke holes into ZBC 'fake abduction' video

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Harare town clerk arrested

14 hrs ago | 3510 Views

MDC Alliance says ZUPCO monopoly a threat to public safety

14 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Mnangagwa grudgingly accepted Ramaphosa mediation in Zimbabwe crisis

14 hrs ago | 5968 Views

MDC Alliance councillor acquitted after 42-day prison hell

14 hrs ago | 1575 Views

DA 'disgusted' by ANC using SANDF jet to fly to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 2203 Views

AfriForum wants Public Protector to probe ANC's use of military jet for Zimbabwe trip

15 hrs ago | 991 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

15 hrs ago | 947 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

15 hrs ago | 333 Views

SANDF defends use of air force jet by an ANC delegation that travelled to Harare

17 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths shoot to 222

17 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Top cop challenges retirement

17 hrs ago | 3291 Views

Tonderai Katsande appointed ZiFM Stereo station manager

17 hrs ago | 980 Views

Mine shaft collapse traps five underground

17 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mamombe unstable and under psychiatric management

17 hrs ago | 2746 Views

Sikhala set for tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 767 Views

ANC calls for Zimbabwe unity

17 hrs ago | 1020 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days