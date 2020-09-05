Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 journos acquitted for violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TWO Zimbabwean journalists Frank Chikowore and Samuel Takawira, who were arrested in May on allegations of violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations after they visited three MDC Alliance members at a private hospital in Harare, have been acquitted.

Mbare magistrate Kudzai Hove yesterday found the duo not guilty at the close of the State case.

The journalists were represented by Paidamoyo Saurombe from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

The scribes had challenged their arrest saying they did not commit a crime since journalists were classified as essential service providers, hence were free to carry out their mandate without restriction.

At the end of the State case, Saurombe filed an application for discharge saying the State had failed to prove a prima facie case against his clients.

The State had alleged that the scribes refused to obey a police order to maintain social distancing while interviewing the abductees.

Chikowore and Takawira were arrested at Parktown Clinic in Harare's Waterfalls suburb on May 22 this year where the three female activists, Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, were being treated following their alleged abduction and torture by suspected State security agents.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days