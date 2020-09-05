Driving schools seek to resume operations

News / National

by Staff reporter

A NUMBER of driving schools have approached the government over delayed re-opening of their institutions in the wake of the COViD-19 pandemic.The driving schools under the banner, Zimbabwe Driving School Owners association (ZDSOA) have since written to both the Transport ministry and Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) seeking permission to reopen their businesses.In a statement, ZDSOa said government should put into consideration that their constituency deals with few people as compared to other businesses."Our training does not involve the conventional school classroom set-up, hence it is believed that transmission of the virus can be minimised during both training and testing at ViD while following the (wHO) guidelines," read the statement."During practical driving lessons, we stand guided by the TSCZ regulations which make it mandatory for a single learner in the vehicle per given time and strictly without passengers.""Our services are essential to the economy because we contribute towards the safe movement of goods and passengers. The operations of Traffic Safety Council, learner testing at ViD and driving schools are required since road safety is an issue of concern in saving lives even though the pandemic is prevailing," read the letter.ZDSOA has 312 driving schools across the country with its membership and a fleet of about 1 560 vehicles and 1 872 employees.Apart from driving schools, the ViD is also yet to open since the imposition of the lockdown measures in march this year.Government has of late been re-opening businesses with the latest being bars and bottle stores.Recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended business hours from 3pm to 4:30pm as lockdown restrictions were eased.