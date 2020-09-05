Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa sued over appointments

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe women Lawyers association (ZWLA) and women's academy of Leadership and Political excellency (walpe) have taken President Emmerson Mnangagwa to court for failing to observe gender balance in his appointment of top government officials.

ZwLa and walpe cited Mnangagwa, Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and attorney-General Prince Machaya as first, second and third respondents.
in the application, the women organisations said they were seeking a declaratory order stating that the President violated sections 17(1)(b)(ii), 90(1) and 104(4) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Mbigail Matsvayi, director of ZwLa, in her founding affidavit said: "i contend that applicants have a direct and substantial interest in ensuring gender equality in Zimbabwe. Jointly, their mandates involve promoting, protecting and defending women's rights through education, information, legal aid, counselling, lobbying, advocacy and networking within the country."

Matsvayi said Mnangagwa appointed five women ministers and 18 men in his Cabinet and in percentage terms, women constitute 21% of the current Cabinet.

"The first respondent (Mnangagwa) appointed five women deputy ministers and 13 men, in percentage terms, women deputy ministers constituted 28% of the total number of deputy ministers," she said.

The women's right lobby groups said they noted that Mnangagwa fired his Health minister Obadiah Moyo and replaced him with his Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, meaning that this was a male replacing a male.

"we also noted that the first respondent appointed Anxious Masuka (as agriculture minister), a male, to replace the late Perrance Shiri who succumbed to the COViD-19 pandemic, energy minister Fortune Chasi, a male, and replaced him with Soda Zhemu, another male.

"The first respondent appointed five women as Provincial affairs ministers out of 10. Though i note that the five women seem to be the first respondent's favourite for each category, i note that for provincial ministers, the number reflects a 50-50 situation which is exactly what the Constitution requires," Matsvayi said.

"I submit that the subsequent appointments by the first respondent did not change the gender composition of his Cabinet. "i submit that the selection of the ministers and their deputies by the first respondent fails to take into account the provisions that i have highlighted above which enjoin the first respondent to ensure that women constitute at least half of the appointed positions in government."

They further said respondents are required, in terms of section 104(4) of the Constitution, to be guided by considerations of regional and gender balance in appointing ministers and their deputies.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa says Mwonzora is a 'sell-out'

1 hr ago | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe is in a mess, says ANC

1 hr ago | 1408 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans cry foul over high passport fees

1 hr ago | 431 Views

Govt adopts quarterly salary reviews

1 hr ago | 567 Views

SA deports to Zimbabwe municipal manager with fake papers

1 hr ago | 502 Views

Mnangagwa's family friend in extortion storm

1 hr ago | 578 Views

Chamisa's MDC admits that it missed opportunity to reform govt

1 hr ago | 363 Views

MDC youth leader acquitted

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Kapini targets Bosso return

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Driving schools seek to resume operations

1 hr ago | 124 Views

2 journos acquitted for violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Boss kidnaps female subordinate

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Trio up for gold dealer murder

1 hr ago | 108 Views

'Medical aid societies should accommodate low income earners'

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo councillors frets over recurrent sewer pipe bursts

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Beyond the Zanu-PF/ ANC communique

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Court reserves judgment on Gukurahundi exhumations

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Zimbabwe political squabbling cripples business'

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mugabe striking terribly hard in death

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chinese Hwange blitz a minister's directive

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zupco bus scam: Independent partners TIZ, engages lawyers

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Invaders told to vacate land

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

MDC councillor manhandled at funeral wake

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bullies are paper tigers

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Bulawayo City Council to blame for water crisis

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

War vets' congress on the cards

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zesa seeks tariff review

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

We can not all go to OK

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

MDC Alliance trio turns to prophets

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chiwenga outlines health policy to partners

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mthuli Ncube reviewing civil service pay

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

May churches play their part in taming the youths

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Jonathan Moyo poke holes into ZBC 'fake abduction' video

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Harare town clerk arrested

14 hrs ago | 3519 Views

MDC Alliance says ZUPCO monopoly a threat to public safety

14 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Mnangagwa grudgingly accepted Ramaphosa mediation in Zimbabwe crisis

14 hrs ago | 6003 Views

MDC Alliance councillor acquitted after 42-day prison hell

14 hrs ago | 1578 Views

DA 'disgusted' by ANC using SANDF jet to fly to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 2212 Views

AfriForum wants Public Protector to probe ANC's use of military jet for Zimbabwe trip

15 hrs ago | 993 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

15 hrs ago | 948 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

15 hrs ago | 334 Views

SANDF defends use of air force jet by an ANC delegation that travelled to Harare

17 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths shoot to 222

17 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Top cop challenges retirement

17 hrs ago | 3304 Views

Tonderai Katsande appointed ZiFM Stereo station manager

17 hrs ago | 983 Views

Mine shaft collapse traps five underground

17 hrs ago | 907 Views

Mamombe unstable and under psychiatric management

17 hrs ago | 2758 Views

Sikhala set for tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

ANC calls for Zimbabwe unity

17 hrs ago | 1022 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days