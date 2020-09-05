Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA-based Zimbabweans cry foul over high passport fees

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabweans have appealed to government to reduce the passport processing fees saying they could not afford the current costs since their income was eroded by the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, said they had not been spared the COVID-19 economic hardships and hence the request for downward review of passport fees.

Zimbabweans based abroad are expected to pay US$318 for new passports. "We call on the government to reduce the passport fee in solidarity with the working people who are under global lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus," the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa spokesperson, Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi said.

"A caring government will reduce the passport fees by at least 50% and still recoup passport production costs."

The Registrar-General's office says it is failing to clear a backlog of 300 000 applications due to foreign currency shortages to import consumables such as ink, films, ribbon and passport paper.

"It has become painfully clear that one must fork out this huge amount to get a passport processed, otherwise they will wait months for a passport to be issued. Many have reported that they were told to top-up as long as their passports hold a work permit," Mkwananzi said as he lamented the slow pace it takes the RG's office to process passports.

Government in March this year gazetted Statutory Instrument 61 of 2020 to enable applicants to pay passport fees in foreign currency.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa says Mwonzora is a 'sell-out'

1 hr ago | 1062 Views

Zimbabwe is in a mess, says ANC

1 hr ago | 1428 Views

Govt adopts quarterly salary reviews

1 hr ago | 572 Views

SA deports to Zimbabwe municipal manager with fake papers

1 hr ago | 508 Views

Mnangagwa's family friend in extortion storm

1 hr ago | 584 Views

Chamisa's MDC admits that it missed opportunity to reform govt

1 hr ago | 367 Views

MDC youth leader acquitted

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Kapini targets Bosso return

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa sued over appointments

1 hr ago | 322 Views

Driving schools seek to resume operations

1 hr ago | 125 Views

2 journos acquitted for violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Boss kidnaps female subordinate

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Trio up for gold dealer murder

1 hr ago | 109 Views

'Medical aid societies should accommodate low income earners'

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo councillors frets over recurrent sewer pipe bursts

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Beyond the Zanu-PF/ ANC communique

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Court reserves judgment on Gukurahundi exhumations

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Zimbabwe political squabbling cripples business'

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mugabe striking terribly hard in death

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chinese Hwange blitz a minister's directive

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zupco bus scam: Independent partners TIZ, engages lawyers

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Invaders told to vacate land

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

MDC councillor manhandled at funeral wake

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bullies are paper tigers

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Bulawayo City Council to blame for water crisis

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

War vets' congress on the cards

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zesa seeks tariff review

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

We can not all go to OK

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

MDC Alliance trio turns to prophets

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chiwenga outlines health policy to partners

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mthuli Ncube reviewing civil service pay

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

May churches play their part in taming the youths

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Jonathan Moyo poke holes into ZBC 'fake abduction' video

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Harare town clerk arrested

14 hrs ago | 3520 Views

MDC Alliance says ZUPCO monopoly a threat to public safety

14 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Mnangagwa grudgingly accepted Ramaphosa mediation in Zimbabwe crisis

14 hrs ago | 6004 Views

MDC Alliance councillor acquitted after 42-day prison hell

14 hrs ago | 1578 Views

DA 'disgusted' by ANC using SANDF jet to fly to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 2214 Views

AfriForum wants Public Protector to probe ANC's use of military jet for Zimbabwe trip

15 hrs ago | 993 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

15 hrs ago | 948 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

15 hrs ago | 334 Views

SANDF defends use of air force jet by an ANC delegation that travelled to Harare

17 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths shoot to 222

17 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Top cop challenges retirement

17 hrs ago | 3306 Views

Tonderai Katsande appointed ZiFM Stereo station manager

17 hrs ago | 983 Views

Mine shaft collapse traps five underground

17 hrs ago | 908 Views

Mamombe unstable and under psychiatric management

17 hrs ago | 2758 Views

Sikhala set for tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 771 Views

ANC calls for Zimbabwe unity

17 hrs ago | 1022 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days