Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa says Mwonzora is a 'sell-out'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has described his former colleague Douglas Mwonzora, as a sell-out who was fighting an unwinnable petty agenda.

For close to six months, Mwonzora, MDC-T interim secretary-general, has been on a warpath, frustrating the operations of the MDC Alliance through recalls on MPs and councillors claiming they had ceased to be MDC-T members.

His strength is drawn from an earlier Supreme Court judgment that ruled Chamisa was not the legitimate leader of the MDC-T.

The court judgement placed Thokozani Khupe as interim president of the party.

The MDC-T has since been reconfigured using its 2014 structures and Mwonzora, who had been relegated to deputy secretary for international relations in the MDC Alliance, bounced back as interim secretary general.

Since then, he has been recalling MPs and councillors who have publicly showed allegiance to Chamisa. At least 21 MPs and 10 Harare councillors have lost their positions following their recall by MDC-T.

Speaking at a church service for late Kuwadzana MDC Alliance MP Miriam Mushayi in Harare Thursday, Chamisa said he was disappointed by his erstwhile colleague's actions as he was destroying the legacy of late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai died in 2018 and an extraordinary congress is expected to be held to find his replacement.

"I am really disappointed with his level of selfishness and that Mwonzora has sunk so low. He is claiming to defend the legacy of the late Morgan Tsvangirai by destroying what he (Tsvangirai) built. You claim you want to defend his legacy when you do not even know the origins of Tsvangirai," Chamisa told mourners.

"Mwonzora, we picked you from the wilderness, and now you want to be more MDC than us? Just because you are pursuing a petty agenda, an agenda which you are not even going to win?"

"MDC supporters picked it long back Mwonzora was a sellout and they urged me to expel him from the party but I called for patience. I said let's not expel him from the party, let's give him a long rope to hang himself. Look where he is now?

"How can you defend the legacy of Tsvangirai when you do not want to be part of the MDC Alliance which Tsvangirai laid the foundation?"

The MDC Alliance leader said Mwonzora's actions had resulted in taxpayers footing a $18 million bill to allow the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to conduct by-elections in all constituencies and wards left vacant following the recalls.

ZEC announced this week that it required $18 million to conduct by-elections now set for 5 December 2020.

"Look at how much the unwarranted recalls by a bitter Mwonzora are now costing the taxpayers? Why do you want to condemn the whole country into a by-election?

"What kind of a country is it that always stays in an election mode? Worse (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa is an accomplice who just says ‘let's go for elections' knowing very well that nurses and doctors need money, hospitals have no medication. Why not use that $18 million?"

"Why should we be an election country? Why should we be electioneering all the time? Are the by-elections going to help us to sort out the crisis in this country?

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe is in a mess, says ANC

1 hr ago | 1458 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans cry foul over high passport fees

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Govt adopts quarterly salary reviews

1 hr ago | 577 Views

SA deports to Zimbabwe municipal manager with fake papers

1 hr ago | 516 Views

Mnangagwa's family friend in extortion storm

1 hr ago | 593 Views

Chamisa's MDC admits that it missed opportunity to reform govt

1 hr ago | 375 Views

MDC youth leader acquitted

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Kapini targets Bosso return

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Mnangagwa sued over appointments

1 hr ago | 331 Views

Driving schools seek to resume operations

1 hr ago | 128 Views

2 journos acquitted for violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Boss kidnaps female subordinate

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Trio up for gold dealer murder

1 hr ago | 112 Views

'Medical aid societies should accommodate low income earners'

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Bulawayo councillors frets over recurrent sewer pipe bursts

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Beyond the Zanu-PF/ ANC communique

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Court reserves judgment on Gukurahundi exhumations

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

'Zimbabwe political squabbling cripples business'

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mugabe striking terribly hard in death

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Chinese Hwange blitz a minister's directive

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zupco bus scam: Independent partners TIZ, engages lawyers

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Invaders told to vacate land

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

MDC councillor manhandled at funeral wake

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bullies are paper tigers

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Bulawayo City Council to blame for water crisis

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

War vets' congress on the cards

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zesa seeks tariff review

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

We can not all go to OK

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

MDC Alliance trio turns to prophets

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chiwenga outlines health policy to partners

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mthuli Ncube reviewing civil service pay

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

May churches play their part in taming the youths

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Jonathan Moyo poke holes into ZBC 'fake abduction' video

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Harare town clerk arrested

14 hrs ago | 3522 Views

MDC Alliance says ZUPCO monopoly a threat to public safety

14 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Mnangagwa grudgingly accepted Ramaphosa mediation in Zimbabwe crisis

14 hrs ago | 6010 Views

MDC Alliance councillor acquitted after 42-day prison hell

14 hrs ago | 1578 Views

DA 'disgusted' by ANC using SANDF jet to fly to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 2215 Views

AfriForum wants Public Protector to probe ANC's use of military jet for Zimbabwe trip

15 hrs ago | 993 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

15 hrs ago | 948 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

15 hrs ago | 334 Views

SANDF defends use of air force jet by an ANC delegation that travelled to Harare

17 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths shoot to 222

17 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Top cop challenges retirement

17 hrs ago | 3308 Views

Tonderai Katsande appointed ZiFM Stereo station manager

17 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mine shaft collapse traps five underground

17 hrs ago | 908 Views

Mamombe unstable and under psychiatric management

17 hrs ago | 2761 Views

Sikhala set for tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 771 Views

ANC calls for Zimbabwe unity

17 hrs ago | 1022 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days