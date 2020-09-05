Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe army, police victims sue

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Two human rights activists are suing the government demanding the enactment of an Act of Parliament to comply with a provision of the constitution which says there must be an independent body to receive and investigate reports of misconduct by security forces.

Makomborero Haruzivishe and Tatenda Mombeyarara say they have both suffered "gross abuse" at the hands of security forces who cannot be expected to investigate themselves.

A constitution adopted in 2013 says in Section 210 that "an Act of Parliament must provide an effective and independent mechanism for receiving and investigating complaints from members of the public about misconduct on the part of members of the security services, and for remedying any harm caused by such misconduct."

Seven years after the constitution was adopted, the Zanu-PF government has yet to bring the legislation to parliament even as allegations of arbitrary arrests, abductions and torture mount against the security forces.

Haruzivishe and Mombeyarara this week asked the Harare High Court to make a declaration of constitutional non-compliance against the government as represented by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Minister of State for National Security Owen Ncube and the Attorney General Prince Machaya who are all cited as respondents.

"As a human rights activist I have suffered gross abuse of human rights by security agencies in particular the military and intelligence," Haruzivishe said in an affidavit placed before the court.

"I have been heavily assaulted by soldiers, the police and intelligence."

He also detailed several incidents in which he alleged he was assaulted and abused by security forces with no action being taken.

Mombeyarara said he was now "permanently disabled" after being tortured by military intelligence agents in 2019.

"The systematic assault on human rights continues under the ‘New Dispensation'. It is important that, that mechanism be set up as a deterrent to the current levels of abuse," he said in an affidavit.

Ziyambi filed an opposing affidavit on behalf of all the ministers and the Attorney General.

"I deny that there has been any failure by the respondents to perform a constitutional duty imposed on them to enact the law in question, or that the applicants are entitled to an order to compel the respondents to do so. In my respectful view, there is no constitutional or other lawful basis for this honourable court to compel the respondents to do so," Ziyambi argued.

He went further, however, and said Cabinet had decided in late 2019 that a new office of the Public Protector to be created by a Constitutional Amendment Bill currently before parliament "will constitute the independent mechanism envisaged or required under the provision of the constitution."

"In the event that Parliament approves of the provisions to set up an Office of the Public Protector, a Bill to give effect to those constitutional provisions will be introduced in Parliament within a reasonable time and this will lead to the enactment of an Act of Parliament envisaged under section 210 of the Constitution," he added.

Human rights lawyer Tendai Biti is representing the two activists.

The case is still pending.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Rueben Barwe and ZBC taking up the JerusalemaDanceChallenge

14 mins ago | 27 Views

Ramaphosa wants a report on military plane which flew to Harare

30 mins ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe divorce law spurs women's fight for property

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mnangagwa twins have 'corrupt relationship' with Delish Nguwaya'

2 hrs ago | 811 Views

Mnangagwa's former aide appeals for bail

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

2 hrs ago | 1257 Views

The mystic African kitchen hut

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

ZINASU leader to spend weekend in jail

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Fake abduction: a new tool for regime change

8 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Gono bitter and lonely outside Government

9 hrs ago | 5171 Views

ANC envoy 'steeped in bona fide pan-Africanist spirit' found no crisis in Zimbabwe - dumbfounded

10 hrs ago | 1824 Views

ZAPU statement on latest South African envoys mission to Zimbabwe.

10 hrs ago | 2248 Views

Chamisa says Mwonzora is a 'sell-out'

12 hrs ago | 7754 Views

Zimbabwe is in a mess, says ANC

12 hrs ago | 9287 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans cry foul over high passport fees

12 hrs ago | 3337 Views

Govt adopts quarterly salary reviews

12 hrs ago | 3616 Views

SA deports to Zimbabwe municipal manager with fake papers

12 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Mnangagwa's family friend in extortion storm

12 hrs ago | 6150 Views

Chamisa's MDC admits that it missed opportunity to reform govt

12 hrs ago | 2338 Views

MDC youth leader acquitted

12 hrs ago | 419 Views

Kapini targets Bosso return

12 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Mnangagwa sued over appointments

12 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Driving schools seek to resume operations

12 hrs ago | 763 Views

2 journos acquitted for violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations

12 hrs ago | 153 Views

Boss kidnaps female subordinate

12 hrs ago | 1412 Views

Trio up for gold dealer murder

12 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Medical aid societies should accommodate low income earners'

12 hrs ago | 385 Views

Bulawayo councillors frets over recurrent sewer pipe bursts

12 hrs ago | 179 Views

Beyond the Zanu-PF/ ANC communique

12 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Court reserves judgment on Gukurahundi exhumations

12 hrs ago | 297 Views

'Zimbabwe political squabbling cripples business'

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mugabe striking terribly hard in death

12 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Chinese Hwange blitz a minister's directive

12 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Zupco bus scam: Independent partners TIZ, engages lawyers

12 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Invaders told to vacate land

12 hrs ago | 580 Views

MDC councillor manhandled at funeral wake

12 hrs ago | 451 Views

Bullies are paper tigers

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bulawayo City Council to blame for water crisis

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

War vets' congress on the cards

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zesa seeks tariff review

12 hrs ago | 446 Views

We can not all go to OK

12 hrs ago | 720 Views

MDC Alliance trio turns to prophets

12 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Chiwenga outlines health policy to partners

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mthuli Ncube reviewing civil service pay

12 hrs ago | 1256 Views

May churches play their part in taming the youths

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Jonathan Moyo poke holes into ZBC 'fake abduction' video

12 hrs ago | 1461 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days