Zanu-PF MP dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Marondera East legislator Patrick Chidakwa has died.Family representative Richard Mavhunga said the legislator died in a South African hospital.Mr Mavhunga said the legislator was diabetic and had a heart ailment.Zanu-PF provincial administrator Tonderai Kwaramba said Marondera district has been robbed a hard worker."A dark cloud has fallen over Marondera district. We have been robbed of someone special," he said.