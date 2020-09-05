News / National
Zanu-PF MP dies
Zanu-PF Marondera East legislator Patrick Chidakwa has died.
Family representative Richard Mavhunga said the legislator died in a South African hospital.
Mr Mavhunga said the legislator was diabetic and had a heart ailment.
Zanu-PF provincial administrator Tonderai Kwaramba said Marondera district has been robbed a hard worker.
"A dark cloud has fallen over Marondera district. We have been robbed of someone special," he said.
Source - the herald