Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MP dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Marondera East legislator Patrick Chidakwa has died.

Family representative Richard Mavhunga said the legislator died in a South African hospital.

Mr Mavhunga said the legislator was diabetic and had a heart ailment.

Zanu-PF provincial administrator Tonderai Kwaramba said Marondera district has been robbed a hard worker.

"A dark cloud has fallen over Marondera district. We have been robbed of someone special," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Rueben Barwe and ZBC taking up the JerusalemaDanceChallenge

13 mins ago | 27 Views

Ramaphosa wants a report on military plane which flew to Harare

30 mins ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe divorce law spurs women's fight for property

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mnangagwa twins have 'corrupt relationship' with Delish Nguwaya'

2 hrs ago | 809 Views

Mnangagwa's former aide appeals for bail

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe army, police victims sue

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

The mystic African kitchen hut

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

ZINASU leader to spend weekend in jail

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Fake abduction: a new tool for regime change

8 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Gono bitter and lonely outside Government

9 hrs ago | 5171 Views

ANC envoy 'steeped in bona fide pan-Africanist spirit' found no crisis in Zimbabwe - dumbfounded

10 hrs ago | 1824 Views

ZAPU statement on latest South African envoys mission to Zimbabwe.

10 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Chamisa says Mwonzora is a 'sell-out'

12 hrs ago | 7754 Views

Zimbabwe is in a mess, says ANC

12 hrs ago | 9287 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans cry foul over high passport fees

12 hrs ago | 3337 Views

Govt adopts quarterly salary reviews

12 hrs ago | 3616 Views

SA deports to Zimbabwe municipal manager with fake papers

12 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Mnangagwa's family friend in extortion storm

12 hrs ago | 6150 Views

Chamisa's MDC admits that it missed opportunity to reform govt

12 hrs ago | 2338 Views

MDC youth leader acquitted

12 hrs ago | 419 Views

Kapini targets Bosso return

12 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Mnangagwa sued over appointments

12 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Driving schools seek to resume operations

12 hrs ago | 763 Views

2 journos acquitted for violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations

12 hrs ago | 153 Views

Boss kidnaps female subordinate

12 hrs ago | 1412 Views

Trio up for gold dealer murder

12 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Medical aid societies should accommodate low income earners'

12 hrs ago | 385 Views

Bulawayo councillors frets over recurrent sewer pipe bursts

12 hrs ago | 179 Views

Beyond the Zanu-PF/ ANC communique

12 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Court reserves judgment on Gukurahundi exhumations

12 hrs ago | 297 Views

'Zimbabwe political squabbling cripples business'

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mugabe striking terribly hard in death

12 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Chinese Hwange blitz a minister's directive

12 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Zupco bus scam: Independent partners TIZ, engages lawyers

12 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Invaders told to vacate land

12 hrs ago | 580 Views

MDC councillor manhandled at funeral wake

12 hrs ago | 451 Views

Bullies are paper tigers

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bulawayo City Council to blame for water crisis

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

War vets' congress on the cards

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zesa seeks tariff review

12 hrs ago | 446 Views

We can not all go to OK

12 hrs ago | 720 Views

MDC Alliance trio turns to prophets

12 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Chiwenga outlines health policy to partners

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mthuli Ncube reviewing civil service pay

12 hrs ago | 1256 Views

May churches play their part in taming the youths

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Jonathan Moyo poke holes into ZBC 'fake abduction' video

12 hrs ago | 1461 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days