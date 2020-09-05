Latest News Editor's Choice


Ramaphosa wants a report on military plane which flew to Harare

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, is the commander-in-chief of that country's army, has directed Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to furnish the him - within 48 hours - with a detailed report on the circumstances that led to the Minister sharing a flight to Harare, Zimbabwe, with a senior delegation of African National Congress leadership.
 
The President notes the public discussion that has been generated around a flight to Harare by Minister Mapisa-Nqakula, who had permission to travel to Zimbabwe to meet her counterpart to discuss defence-related matters in the region following a recent SADC summit.

In the interest of good governance and the prudent and ethical use of state assets, the President has directed the Minister to provide a report within 48 hours that will set out the circumstances around the flight and the passenger list.
 
The President welcomes the interest shown by South Africans in this matter as an indication of the nation's vigilance against allegations of improper deployment of public resources.

Source - online

