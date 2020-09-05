News / National
WATCH: Rueben Barwe and ZBC taking up the JerusalemaDanceChallenge
2 mins ago | Views
THE State broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has released its Jerusalema dance challenge video.
The video features prominent ZBC stuff such as Reuben Barwe, Hazvinei Sakarombe, Season 'Chikara' Ndundu and news anchor Lee Ann Bernard.
MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and has gone viral.
The #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has taken the world by storm after a dance video to the hit song, Jerusalema, by Master KG, featuring Nomcebo Zikode, went viral.
This video now has people worldwide dancing an inspired version of the dance.
Kgaogelo Master KG' Moagi's hit song Jerusalema has since got over 50 million views on YouTube and has been remixed into different languages.
ZBC could not be left out the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge. Rueben Barwe on the dance floor 😅 pic.twitter.com/wmoqtqtC8R— Simiso (@mlevu28) September 11, 2020
