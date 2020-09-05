Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa in Jerusalema Dance Challenge Video

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
It turns out President Emmerson Mnangagwa has a hilarious side to him.

Zimbabwe's Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces who is assumed by many to be a no nonsense individual, on Saturday surprised a few Zimbabweans when he posted a satirical video of himself, dancing to Jerusalema, the monster hit song by South African producer Master KG featuring Nomcebo.

The video posted by Mnangagwa on his verified Facebook page consists of file clips of him dancing at various events.

The clips were merged into one presumably by Zigo Afro Dance TV who uploaded the video on YouTube, for the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?t7&v=xUlmGVh_u4E

According to Master KG, the Jerusalema dance challenge started in Angola, when a group of friends recorded a video of the dance choreography that has since gone viral.





Source - online

