Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe crisis impacts SA,' says Mugabe's 'street woman'

by Staff reporter
45 secs ago | Views
African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the Zimbabwean crisis was a case of national importance - which warranted party members to travel using state resources.

Zulu was part of an ANC delegation, led by Secretary-General Ace Magashule, sent to the neighbouring country by the party this week.

The visit was for the ANC to meet with their Zimbabwean counterpart, the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF), on human rights violations in the country.

Zimbabweans have been subjected to the harshest treatment and arrests for speaking out against corruption and the economic crisis in the country.

The ANC said members merely took a lift with Defence Minister Nosiziwe Mapisa-Ngqakula who was on her way to the country.

They were not the first envoys to be sent to Zimbabwe by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Last month, a government envoy was deployed there to address the unrest in the country, but that visit did not yield results.

Now, Ramaphosa in his capacity as ANC President sent the party leadership to talk to the Zanu-PF and other opposition parties.

But why would the party use state resources to carry out party duties?

Chairperson of the ANC's international relations sub committee, Zulu said the current situation warranted this move.

"We've got issues of national importance here. This is one thing that needs to be understood and be understood very clearly. When there is a problem that has a negative impact on us as a nation. What is happening is not an impact on the ANC, it's an impact on our people and our economy."

The South African National Defence Force is yet to comment on the matter.

Source - ewn

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa in Jerusalema Dance Challenge Video

16 mins ago | 84 Views

WATCH: Rueben Barwe and ZBC taking up the JerusalemaDanceChallenge

33 mins ago | 174 Views

Ramaphosa wants a report on military plane which flew to Harare

50 mins ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe divorce law spurs women's fight for property

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Mnangagwa twins have 'corrupt relationship' with Delish Nguwaya'

2 hrs ago | 955 Views

Mnangagwa's former aide appeals for bail

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

2 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Zimbabwe army, police victims sue

2 hrs ago | 534 Views

The mystic African kitchen hut

2 hrs ago | 536 Views

ZINASU leader to spend weekend in jail

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Fake abduction: a new tool for regime change

9 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Gono bitter and lonely outside Government

10 hrs ago | 5215 Views

ANC envoy 'steeped in bona fide pan-Africanist spirit' found no crisis in Zimbabwe - dumbfounded

11 hrs ago | 1834 Views

ZAPU statement on latest South African envoys mission to Zimbabwe.

11 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Chamisa says Mwonzora is a 'sell-out'

12 hrs ago | 7889 Views

Zimbabwe is in a mess, says ANC

12 hrs ago | 9339 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans cry foul over high passport fees

12 hrs ago | 3378 Views

Govt adopts quarterly salary reviews

12 hrs ago | 3672 Views

SA deports to Zimbabwe municipal manager with fake papers

12 hrs ago | 2512 Views

Mnangagwa's family friend in extortion storm

12 hrs ago | 6273 Views

Chamisa's MDC admits that it missed opportunity to reform govt

12 hrs ago | 2357 Views

MDC youth leader acquitted

12 hrs ago | 421 Views

Kapini targets Bosso return

12 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Mnangagwa sued over appointments

12 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Driving schools seek to resume operations

12 hrs ago | 775 Views

2 journos acquitted for violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations

12 hrs ago | 155 Views

Boss kidnaps female subordinate

12 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Trio up for gold dealer murder

12 hrs ago | 439 Views

'Medical aid societies should accommodate low income earners'

12 hrs ago | 385 Views

Bulawayo councillors frets over recurrent sewer pipe bursts

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

Beyond the Zanu-PF/ ANC communique

12 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Court reserves judgment on Gukurahundi exhumations

12 hrs ago | 301 Views

'Zimbabwe political squabbling cripples business'

12 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mugabe striking terribly hard in death

12 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Chinese Hwange blitz a minister's directive

12 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Zupco bus scam: Independent partners TIZ, engages lawyers

12 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Invaders told to vacate land

12 hrs ago | 583 Views

MDC councillor manhandled at funeral wake

12 hrs ago | 455 Views

Bullies are paper tigers

12 hrs ago | 147 Views

Bulawayo City Council to blame for water crisis

12 hrs ago | 249 Views

War vets' congress on the cards

12 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zesa seeks tariff review

12 hrs ago | 453 Views

We can not all go to OK

12 hrs ago | 722 Views

MDC Alliance trio turns to prophets

12 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Chiwenga outlines health policy to partners

12 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mthuli Ncube reviewing civil service pay

12 hrs ago | 1276 Views

May churches play their part in taming the youths

13 hrs ago | 132 Views

Jonathan Moyo poke holes into ZBC 'fake abduction' video

13 hrs ago | 1473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days