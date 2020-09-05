WATCH: Chamisa prays at the grave of Miriam Mushayi

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has pleaded with God to comfort the family of the late MDC founding member Miriam Mushayi who was buried in Maumbe Hurungwe.Praying at her graveside, Chamisa asked the Holy Spirit to comfort the husband and the family and the rest of Zimbabweans.Mushayi was buried on September 11th, the day the MDC was born.Watch the video below: