National hero daughter denies unleashing state agents on Josphat Ngulube

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Prudence Ziyaphapha Moyo the daughter of the late national hero Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo has refuted allegations that she unleashed state agents to attack Mthwakazi activist Josphat mzaca Ngulube at his South African base recently.

Ngulube had accused Prudence of travelling to the home where his nieces and being kept and taking selfies at the place before unleashing suspected state agents on them.

Read the full statement below:

I have been inundated with calls in the last few days over allegations that I sold out a Zimbabwean activist to Security Agents. I therefore would like to clarify the following

1. I know Josphat Ngulube, having met him once before the said incident

2. I however had been following him on Facebook for his Activism.

3. I have been involved in some solidarity initiatives for him from the time he was arrested in
2019. This is even before I had met him in person.

4. During his incarceration, I got close to his family and I was assisting them in various small ways. This relationship continued till he was released on bail pending appeal.

5. I have a home in Zimbabwe where in the past Josphat has kept his property when he was facing accommodation challenges.

6. During his latest persecution by the state, I was there for him and his family in various small ways. When he was crossing into the South Africa, I mobilised resources to help him.

7. I have been involved in solidarity work and activism for over 20 years. My record is very clear.

8. When his family eventually joined him, I felt it prudent that I visit them and stand in solidarity with them.

9. Josphat arranged the transport logistics and facilitated the visit.

10. It now comes as surprise and a shock to me that he now claims that I sold him out and that I am a state agent.

11. I find these allegations as baseless, ill-advised, malicious and insulting to say the least.

12. I feel that my life is possibly in danger as I could be harmed by the public over these allegations.

13. I dare Josphat to produce his evidence of my selling him out. Because there is none, I expect him to stop peddling this falsehood as I will be left with no choice but to seek a legal solution.

14. I feel too that such allegations coming at this time, are doing more harm than good for our people, our cause and everything that we stand for.

Please be advised accordingly. I am no traitor. I am no sellout. I find it hard to believe that I have
to even explain myself.





Source - Prudence JZ

