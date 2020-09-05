UK gives cash to 100 000 Zimbabweans

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



Just been reading a report on the numbers of #Zimbabwe people reached by our humanitarian aid during COVID-19. Proud of what we have achieved with @WFP_Zimbabwe. Since January #UKAid has provided monthly cash transfers to 100000 people in urban areas.Fifty three percent of those who have received transfers in urban areas are women. Figures from April show that 30% were able to reach minimum diversity consuming this year, up from 23%. #UKAid also supported 448000 households in rural areas in #Zimbabwe between December and January this year. Working with our partners, UK is committed to protecting the most vulnerable from the deepening crisis.Overall the UK's development assistance to Zimbabwe for 2020/21 is £74 million. Top priorities include humanitarian assistance, health and education and standing up for human rights and rule of law.As the UK's Development Director I'm extremely concerned by the food security situation. Pleased to be working with the new WFP representative and her team.

United Kingdom Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson says the United Kingdom has donated cash to 100 000 vulnerable Zimbabweans from urban areas and food hampers to 448 000 rural households.CateTurton, the UKAID Development Director in Zimbabwe said the UK's development assistance to Zimbabwe for 2020/21 is £74 million.Read an extract from Turton statement below: