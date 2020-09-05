Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No to megaphone diplomacy Zimbabwe, US agree

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe and the United States have agreed to cooperate and resolve their differences diplomatically as opposed to the public spats that had characterised their relations since the turn of the millennium.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo and US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols met in Harare yesterday and discussed a number of issues concerning the two countries. Both confirmed the meeting, adding that it was held in a cordial environment.

The meeting came about after Ambassador Nichols requested to meet Dr Moyo to discuss a number of issues.

"There was a note verbale that the Ambassador wanted to see me. He had a number of issues, but we ended up having a long meeting; it was cordial though," said Dr Moyo.

A note verbale is a diplomatic communication prepared in the third person and unsigned. Ambassador Nichols commented on the Global Compensation Agreement.

It was the first time that an American official commented positively on the land reform process aimed at compensating former white farmers for the developments made on the farms, and not the land itself.

The American Ambassador acknowledged progress in the human rights situation in Zimbabwe, which is in line with the reforms that the Second Republic has embarked on. On the request to meet the ANC delegation which request was publicly noted by Magashule Ambassador Nichols said he never made such a request.

The Ambassador also denied having said Zimbabwe was in "turmoil", as was attributed to him in an interview with a South African TV station.

Dr Moyo said the Government was best placed to know the situation prevailing in the country better than foreign ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe.

The meeting was in line with Government's drive for engagement and re-engagement designed to normalise relations with all countries that were previously hostile to Harare while continuing to explore opportunities for cooperation with those that were friendly.

Posting on his Twitter handle after the meeting, Dr Moyo said: "Today I had a fruitful meeting with the US Ambassador & we agreed to forge close cooperation between our two countries. We have a lot of common (issues) that should bring us together rather than divide us. We resolved to address our differences diplomatically & not to antagonise each other."

On his part, Ambassador Nichols wrote: "Constructive and wide-ranging discussion with Foreign Minister Moyo. I welcomed progress in court cases involving Godfrey Kurauone, Frank Chikowore, Samuel Takawira."

Zimbabwe and the US have had frosty relations since 2000 when Harare embarked on the irreversible land reform aimed at correcting land ownership imbalances.

The agrarian reforms saw most of the 4 000 white commercial farmers losing their land, resulting in the imposition of sanctions by the US in December 2001, while the European Union followed suit in 2003. While the EU has maintained the sanctions, it has largely relaxed them but the US continues to play hardball.

Yesterday's engagement came at a time Zimbabwe has been raising red flags over the US' "interference in internal affairs", with political analysts suggesting that Ambassador Nichols was "taking his admiration for opposition politicians and civic society too far".

This was after he openly criticised Government for maintaining law and order by arresting political activists Hopewell Chin'ono, Job Sikhala and Jacob Ngarivhume for threatening to make the country ungovernable through violent demonstrations on July 31 aimed at unseating a constitutionally elected government.

Further, it has been suggested that the US Embassy has paid a number of "influential people" in the region including politicians and journalists to drive an anti-Zimbabwe crusade ahead of the first anniversary of the regional anti-sanctions campaign on October 25.

Political analysts told The Herald yesterday that the US wanted the region to divert its focus to the alleged human rights abuses, a development that would have made Zimbabwe appear as a "villain and not victim of sanctions".

The US, together with other Western embassies in Harare, have also been quick to condemn Zimbabwe for alleged human rights violations, even in cases where some of the embassies have been strongly implicated in organising some of the "fake abductions" of activists and demonstrations.

Intelligence sources have suggested that some of the Western embassies "provide shelter" to the allegedly abducted activists, hence shocking discoveries that all of them have always been found with their cell phones fully charged and clean clothes.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa, Mapisa-Nqakula cross swords over ANC trip to Zimbabwe?

56 mins ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF tells SA to 'go hang' as it is controlled by white men

1 hr ago | 513 Views

Mnangagwa's sons are corrupt: Mliswa

1 hr ago | 366 Views

'Sickly' Sikhala further detained to Monday

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Chamisa's MDC hails ANC mediation efforts

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Magistrate fired over 'doctored' ruling

1 hr ago | 403 Views

Emirates in passenger ill-treatment storm

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Chamisa says 'use courts not ZBC to prosecute #MDCTrio'

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Pope Francis appoints Gweru bishop

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe schools appeal for PPE donations

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Housing nightmare for Beitbridge civil servants

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Leeroy Gopal speaks on acting career

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe not a province of SA, says Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 120 Views

It's time Sadc flexed its muscle and show Zanu-PF the way

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Corruption at City of Harare continues unchecked

1 hr ago | 68 Views

I miss Smith's Rhodesia

1 hr ago | 164 Views

It's time for Zimbabweans to bite the bullet

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Terror in Seychelles Zimbabweans in crossfire

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chinamasa issues chilling Chamisa, Biti warning

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Stability of prices brings relief

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF warns SA over 'big brother posture'

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Temba Mliswa a rumbling tinpot

3 hrs ago | 1054 Views

UK gives cash to 100 000 Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 1292 Views

National hero daughter denies unleashing state agents on Josphat Ngulube

3 hrs ago | 984 Views

WATCH: Chamisa prays at the grave of Miriam Mushayi

4 hrs ago | 896 Views

ANC had very frank meeting with Zanu-PF leaders about Zimbabwe crisis

14 hrs ago | 2507 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis impacts SA,' says Mugabe's 'street woman'

14 hrs ago | 3027 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa in Jerusalema Dance Challenge Video

14 hrs ago | 5636 Views

WATCH: Rueben Barwe and ZBC taking up the JerusalemaDanceChallenge

14 hrs ago | 2559 Views

Ramaphosa wants a report on military plane which flew to Harare

14 hrs ago | 3425 Views

Zimbabwe divorce law spurs women's fight for property

16 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Mnangagwa twins have 'corrupt relationship' with Delish Nguwaya'

16 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Mnangagwa's former aide appeals for bail

16 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

16 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Zimbabwe army, police victims sue

16 hrs ago | 834 Views

The mystic African kitchen hut

16 hrs ago | 1147 Views

ZINASU leader to spend weekend in jail

16 hrs ago | 667 Views

Fake abduction: a new tool for regime change

22 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Gono bitter and lonely outside Government

23 hrs ago | 6101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days