Chamisa says 'use courts not ZBC to prosecute #MDCTrio'

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has raised grave concern over how the state was handling the alleged abduction of three female activists from his party.The activists now stand accused of lying they were kidnapped by state agents.Harare West MP Joanne Mamombe and colleagues Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri were abducted in April at a police roadblock in Harare and severely tortured by suspected state security agents.They were later found dumped in Bindura and had to spend weeks admitted in hospital receiving treatment.However, the state has dismissed as false, the trio's claims it was abducted.This week, the state broadcaster, the ZBC flighted a 15-minute documentary purportedly buttressing the state claims the abduction was stage-managed.However, addressing mourners in Magunje, Mashonaland West at the burial of MDC Alliance Kuwadzana MP, Chamisa said the actions of the state showed there was a hidden hand in the abduction of the three activists."Now they are dismissing as fake the abduction of the three MDC Alliance female activists. It's clear there is a hidden hand behind it," Chamisa said."If the case is in the courts, leave it like that. Why do you go to ZBC with a case which is before the courts? If you have evidence, take it to the court. That's where the accused are tried. Why should you use propaganda?"The opposition leader said deception by the state had destroyed the country."This is what has destroyed the nation. Lying, and when the lie becomes the disposition of the state, that country is doomed."The truth must always be told to the citizens, not to lie on the state broadcaster, on ZBC, that those girls faked their abductions. You are lying to yourself. You are lying to God, you are lying to the people, the country will not move forward when you are not honest."He said if Zanu-PF was honest, it could not deny there was a crisis in Zimbabwe and this was the reason why a delegation from South Africa's ruling party, the ANC was in Zimbabwe this week."In Mnangagwa's camp, there is discontent. He can't ignore that. Everyone is unhappy, bishops are not happy, teachers are not happy, soldiers are not happy, police officers are not happy," he told the mourners."Life has become difficult for everyone and you say there is no crisis in the country. If you say that you are the crisis, why did ANC come to Zimbabwe? Why did they not go to Namibia, Botswana or Zambia?"