Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa says 'use courts not ZBC to prosecute #MDCTrio'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has raised grave concern over how the state was handling the alleged abduction of three female activists from his party.

The activists now stand accused of lying they were kidnapped by state agents.

Harare West MP Joanne Mamombe and colleagues Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri were abducted in April at a police roadblock in Harare and severely tortured by suspected state security agents.

They were later found dumped in Bindura and had to spend weeks admitted in hospital receiving treatment.

However, the state has dismissed as false, the trio's claims it was abducted.

This week, the state broadcaster, the ZBC flighted a 15-minute documentary purportedly buttressing the state claims the abduction was stage-managed.

However, addressing mourners in Magunje, Mashonaland West at the burial of MDC Alliance Kuwadzana MP, Chamisa said the actions of the state showed there was a hidden hand in the abduction of the three activists.

"Now they are dismissing as fake the abduction of the three MDC Alliance female activists. It's clear there is a hidden hand behind it," Chamisa said.

"If the case is in the courts, leave it like that. Why do you go to ZBC with a case which is before the courts? If you have evidence, take it to the court. That's where the accused are tried. Why should you use propaganda?"

The opposition leader said deception by the state had destroyed the country.

"This is what has destroyed the nation. Lying, and when the lie becomes the disposition of the state, that country is doomed.

"The truth must always be told to the citizens, not to lie on the state broadcaster, on ZBC, that those girls faked their abductions. You are lying to yourself. You are lying to God, you are lying to the people, the country will not move forward when you are not honest."

He said if Zanu-PF was honest, it could not deny there was a crisis in Zimbabwe and this was the reason why a delegation from South Africa's ruling party, the ANC was in Zimbabwe this week.

"In Mnangagwa's camp, there is discontent. He can't ignore that. Everyone is unhappy, bishops are not happy, teachers are not happy, soldiers are not happy, police officers are not happy," he told the mourners.

"Life has become difficult for everyone and you say there is no crisis in the country. If you say that you are the crisis, why did ANC come to Zimbabwe? Why did they not go to Namibia, Botswana or Zambia?"

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa, Mapisa-Nqakula cross swords over ANC trip to Zimbabwe?

56 mins ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF tells SA to 'go hang' as it is controlled by white men

1 hr ago | 509 Views

Mnangagwa's sons are corrupt: Mliswa

1 hr ago | 366 Views

'Sickly' Sikhala further detained to Monday

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Chamisa's MDC hails ANC mediation efforts

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Magistrate fired over 'doctored' ruling

1 hr ago | 402 Views

Emirates in passenger ill-treatment storm

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Pope Francis appoints Gweru bishop

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe schools appeal for PPE donations

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Housing nightmare for Beitbridge civil servants

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Leeroy Gopal speaks on acting career

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe not a province of SA, says Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 120 Views

It's time Sadc flexed its muscle and show Zanu-PF the way

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Corruption at City of Harare continues unchecked

1 hr ago | 68 Views

I miss Smith's Rhodesia

1 hr ago | 164 Views

It's time for Zimbabweans to bite the bullet

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Terror in Seychelles Zimbabweans in crossfire

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chinamasa issues chilling Chamisa, Biti warning

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Stability of prices brings relief

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

No to megaphone diplomacy Zimbabwe, US agree

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF warns SA over 'big brother posture'

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Temba Mliswa a rumbling tinpot

3 hrs ago | 1054 Views

UK gives cash to 100 000 Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 1291 Views

National hero daughter denies unleashing state agents on Josphat Ngulube

3 hrs ago | 984 Views

WATCH: Chamisa prays at the grave of Miriam Mushayi

4 hrs ago | 895 Views

ANC had very frank meeting with Zanu-PF leaders about Zimbabwe crisis

14 hrs ago | 2507 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis impacts SA,' says Mugabe's 'street woman'

14 hrs ago | 3027 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa in Jerusalema Dance Challenge Video

14 hrs ago | 5634 Views

WATCH: Rueben Barwe and ZBC taking up the JerusalemaDanceChallenge

14 hrs ago | 2559 Views

Ramaphosa wants a report on military plane which flew to Harare

14 hrs ago | 3425 Views

Zimbabwe divorce law spurs women's fight for property

16 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Mnangagwa twins have 'corrupt relationship' with Delish Nguwaya'

16 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Mnangagwa's former aide appeals for bail

16 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

16 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Zimbabwe army, police victims sue

16 hrs ago | 834 Views

The mystic African kitchen hut

16 hrs ago | 1147 Views

ZINASU leader to spend weekend in jail

16 hrs ago | 667 Views

Fake abduction: a new tool for regime change

22 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Gono bitter and lonely outside Government

23 hrs ago | 6101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days